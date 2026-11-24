MENAFN - GetNews) Lincoln-Goldfinch Law – Abogados de Inmigración encourages immigrant families in Austin, Texas, to create a family safety plan in case of unexpected immigration enforcement emergencies. In this week's action tip video, Austin immigration attorney Kate shares practical steps to help parents arrange childcare and prepare for unexpected family separation.

Austin, TX - November 24, 2026 — Lincoln-Goldfinch Law – Abogados de Inmigración is encouraging immigrant families to develop a family safety plan that addresses potential emergencies involving immigration enforcement. An Austin immigration attorney emphasizes that preparing in advance can help parents make arrangements for their children's care if an unexpected separation occurs.

A family safety plan outlines important decisions regarding childcare, emergency contacts, and access to essential documents. For families facing uncertainty about their immigration circumstances, having these arrangements in place can help reduce confusion during a stressful situation.

This Week's Action Tip: Creating A Family Safety Plan

As part of its commitment to helping immigrants in the United States, the firm is sharing this week's action tip through a short video featuring Founding Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch. In the video, she explains the importance of creating a family safety plan and encourages immigrants to take practical steps before an emergency arises.

“Every family deserves to know that their loved ones will be cared for if something unexpected happens. Creating a family safety plan gives parents an opportunity to make important decisions ahead of time and prepare the people they trust to help,” said Kate.

The firm's Texas immigration attorney encourages families to consider their immediate needs and establish clear arrangements for situations in which a parent may become unavailable.

Practical Steps Families Can Take

Families can begin by identifying a trusted caregiver, updating emergency contacts at their children's schools, and organizing important records. Birth certificates, identification documents, medical information, and immigration paperwork should be kept securely where designated family members can access them when needed.

Parents should also discuss their plans with trusted relatives and seek appropriate legal guidance regarding caregiver authorization under Texas law.

Through its educational updates, the firm encourages immigrant families to understand their rights and prepare for unexpected situations. An Austin immigration lawyer can help families address legal concerns that may affect their safety plans, including questions about their immigration status and available legal options. This guidance can help families make informed decisions about their next steps.

About Lincoln-Goldfinch Law – Abogados de Inmigración

Lincoln-Goldfinch Law – Abogados de Inmigración is an immigration law firm based in Austin, Texas, serving individuals and families navigating the U.S. immigration system. The firm handles a wide range of immigration matters, including family-based immigration, humanitarian relief, citizenship, and deportation defense, among other legal services. Its attorneys are committed to helping immigrants understand their legal rights and make informed decisions about their futures. With virtual representation available across all 50 states and around the world, the firm extends its legal services to clients regardless of their geographic location.

Individuals seeking immigration legal assistance can call (855) 502-0555 or visit Lincoln-Goldfinch Law – Abogados de Inmigración at their Austin office. Get map directions here: