MENAFN - GetNews) Travelers and expats heading elsewhere in Southeast and South Asia can now file a Vietnam tourist visa, an Indonesia B1 e-VOA, a Sri Lanka ETA, a Cambodia tourist or business visa and a Laos tourist visa through Issa Compass, which checks eligibility and documents before each file reaches the official government portal.

BANGKOK, Thailand - Nov. 24, 2026 - Issa Compass, an online visa platform operated by Singapore-based Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd. that helps people move to Thailand, today announced that it now files visa applications for Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Laos, adding five countries alongside its Thai visa service. Backed by investors including Iterative and 500 Global, the company applies consistent pre-submission checks across all five markets so travelers whose plans extend beyond Thailand can prepare regional entry paperwork on one platform.

Issa Compass is bringing what it has learned from more than 100,000 people who have already used it for their Thai visas to these five markets. Before filing, the platform checks the applicant's eligibility and documents, then submits the application on the relevant official government portal. Every fee is shown in the app before payment, with the Issa Compass platform fee and the government fee on separate lines, and government fees are listed as estimates that vary by country.

"Each of the five visas is checked before anything reaches a government portal. Our platform fees start at $49, and the government fee appears as its own line before the applicant pays," said Priscilla Yeung, co-founder of Issa Compass.

A Vietnam tourist visa covers up to 90 days on a single or multiple entry, starting on the entry date the applicant chooses, for a $65 platform fee plus a $25 single-entry or $50 multiple-entry government fee. Indonesia's B1 e-VOA is a 30-day visa for tourism or short business trips for nationals on Indonesia's visa-on-arrival list, extendable once for 30 days, and it costs $54 in platform fees plus a $31 government fee. Since May 25, 2026, the Sri Lanka ETA has carried no government fee for 40 nationalities, while other applicants pay a government fee of $20 to $50.

Issa Compass files two Cambodia visa types. The tourist Cambodia visa (Type T) costs a $54 platform fee and a $30 government fee, while the Business (Type E) visa serves applicants who need to work, do business or extend a stay inside Cambodia. Laos is covered by a Laos tourist visa that grants a single entry for up to 30 days, with a $65 platform fee and government fees from $25.

"Visa rules are full of hidden details, and something as small as a typo can trip up a traveler and cause problems boarding a flight or entering the country. That is why every application goes through an Issa Compass check first. For some visa types, we even offer that check for free, because we want to make sure everyone gets the visa they need, smoothly," said Priscilla Yeung, co-founder of Issa Compass.

All five services run on the Issa Compass web app and iOS app.

About Issa Compass

Issa Compass makes it easy to apply for short-stay and long-stay visas across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Indonesia, as well as Sri Lanka. Every application is checked by AI and reviewed by Issa's expert team, who can also prepare and submit it for you. Eligible applications are backed by a money-back guarantee. Co-founded by CEO Priscilla Yeung and Aaron Yip, the company has served more than 100,000 clients across the region, including people who move to Thailand to live, work, study or retire, and holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating from more than 800 Google reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 rating from more than 100 Trustpilot reviews. Issa Compass is not a government agency; final visa approval rests with the relevant Thai government authorities, and with each country's immigration authority for regional visas.