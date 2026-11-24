MENAFN - GetNews) Powered by Gprnt, the Green 100 platform brings sustainability disclosure preparation and independent verification into one digital journey. Gprnt and the Singapore Business Federation will also support SMEs through onboarding workshops and training.

SINGAPORE - Nov. 24, 2026 - Following the launch of Green 100 Bronze by the Council for a Competitive Climate Transition (C3T) on 20 November 2026, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can now automatically retrieve utilities data from Corppass and uploaded invoices through the Green 100 platform, powered by Gprnt's digital sustainability utility, and submit their completed sustainability disclosures directly to a panel of accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) for independent assessment.

The national Green 100 movement brings together large enterprises, known as Queen Bees, to mobilise 100 or more SMEs in their business networks. At the time of the Bronze launch, 33 Queen Bees had joined the movement and more than 280 businesses had received the Green 100 Essential Badge.

Building on Green 100 Essential, launched in May 2026, Bronze helps SMEs move from measuring their environmental footprint to taking practical steps to improve sustainability performance. Bronze requires SMEs to set environmental targets, put in place policies and actions to manage resource use and emissions, and extend tracking to include waste management. Green 100 is aligned with Technical Reference 149:2026 (TR 149:2026), launched by the Singapore Standards Council. SMEs seeking Bronze must undergo independent assessment by accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) to verify that their reported environmental data meets Bronze requirements. Assurance statements are based on a 12-month reporting period and subject to annual reverification. Companies with Bronze-level assurance statements receive the Green 100 Bronze badge and are listed on the Green 100 Supplier Registry, which buyers, procurers and financiers use as a trusted reference point.

Nine Queen Bees have committed to recognising Green 100 as a qualifying sustainability credential in their procurement frameworks: City Developments Limited, Cushman & Wakefield, DBS Bank, Mandai Wildlife Group, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Singapore Post Limited, SMRT Corporation Ltd, Resorts World Sentosa and The Ascott Limited. Suppliers with Green 100 badges may be eligible for additional consideration in selected tender evaluations by these enterprises.

The Government's green procurement framework sets aside up to 5% of evaluation points for sustainability-related considerations in construction services tenders above S$50 million and ICT hardware tenders above S$10 million. The Government will recognise TR 149:2026 and Green 100 badges issued in alignment with it as an additional, alternative pathway for firms to meet existing sustainability requirements.

Available on the Green 100 platform from 20 November 2026, the integrated user journey brings together sustainability disclosure preparation and independent verification by third-party CABs. The platform helps SMEs automatically retrieve utilities data from Corppass and uploaded invoices. AI tools help businesses develop sustainability strategies, policies and targets in line with TR 149:2026. SMEs can submit completed information directly through the platform to a panel of accredited Green 100 CABs for independent assessment.

Beyond these digital capabilities, SBF and Gprnt will work with Green 100 ecosystem partners to provide onboarding workshops, training programmes and other capability-building initiatives for SMEs at different stages of their sustainability journeys. Companies can access training providers and upcoming workshop details through the Green 100 website and the Marketplace on the Green 100 platform. The Government will provide grant support to help eligible companies cover training, consultancy and first-time assessment costs, with further details to follow.

Further details are available at .

Source: National Climate Change Secretariat, "Green 100 Bronze Launched to Help SMEs Access Green Procurement Opportunities in Public and Private Sector Contracts," 20 November 2026.

About Gprnt

Gprnt is a digital platform for sustainability and ESG reporting, providing businesses with granular and verifiable ESG data. Launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, it is the world's first nationwide utility platform for sustainability reporting, enabling all Singapore businesses to easily measure their basic carbon emissions at no cost.

The platform offers an automated disclosure solution, underpinned by an open and interoperable data architecture, and a value-added services marketplace to help businesses unlock green financing and business value by connecting sustainability data with financial institutions, corporates, and governments.

By harnessing technology to make sustainability reporting accessible and actionable, Gprnt empowers businesses to measure and act on their sustainability efforts at scale.