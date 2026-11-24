MENAFN - GetNews) Founders deciding which is better for a small team, a private room inside a shared coworking location or a set of hot desks, can have options from a network that includes JustCo, IWG and WeWork compared side by side, with viewings arranged in Raffles Place, Tanjong Pagar, City Hall and the wider CBD and the rate negotiated at no commission to the client.

SINGAPORE - Nov. 24, 2026 - OflexCo, a Singapore-based free coworking space advisor whose network includes major operators such as JustCo, IWG and WeWork, today detailed how its no-commission advisory service helps small teams compare coworking spaces in Singapore. Teams of 25 workstations or fewer, below the threshold for its enterprise office service, usually choose between a private room in a shared coworking location and hot desks in open shared workspace. OflexCo shortlists both formats, arranges viewings and negotiates the rate at no cost to the client. Its searches for small teams currently focus on Raffles Place, Tanjong Pagar, City Hall and the wider CBD, drawing on coverage of buildings and business centers across Singapore. Clients range from freelancers and startups to multinational corporations, and many find and move into a space within days.

For each small team, the process begins with a consultation on headcount and how often staff work on site. A shortlist follows, drawn from multiple providers in the OflexCo network, with private rooms and hot desk options set side by side so the two formats can be compared on price and terms. Site visits or virtual tours come next, and the advisory service negotiates the rate before the team commits to a space. No commission is charged to the client at any stage of the process.

"Most small teams we speak with are deciding between a private room and a block of hot desks, and the answer usually depends on how many people are in on a typical day and how often they need a closed door for calls. In Raffles Place, private offices average around S$800 per desk per month, so that figure is a useful starting reference as we compare private rooms and hot desks side by side across our network," said Emel Hamada Founder of OflexCo.

Beyond the choice between private rooms and hot desks, teams moving to hybrid work can ask OflexCo to plan arrangements that pair coworking memberships with private offices and remote work planning. Companies that are relocating or renovating can also source temporary swing space for short-term use through the same advisory service. Larger requirements are handled through enterprise offices, which are fully customizable private spaces with meeting rooms and breakout areas for teams above 25 workstations. A small team that grows past that size can therefore keep working with the same advisor rather than starting a new search elsewhere.

"We shortlist, arrange the viewings and negotiate for the team, and the client pays nothing for that advice. Because we compare options from several operators at once, a small team can see private rooms and hot desks side by side and often move into a space within days," said Emel Hamada Founder of OflexCo.

Small teams can request a free shortlist through OflexCo, which also hosts a content hub with guidance on coworking trends and workspace selection. Each shortlist comes with site visits or virtual tours of the spaces on it, and pricing is set out transparently before any agreement is signed. Searches can extend beyond Singapore as well. OflexCo has helped Singapore-based companies secure office space in Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and China.

About OflexCo

OflexCo is a free coworking space advisor in Singapore. It shortlists coworking spaces, private and serviced offices, short-term offices and virtual offices from many operators, arranges the viewings and negotiates the rate for clients, at no cost. It also provides scenario planning and consultation to help clients use their space efficiently. OflexCo maintains a guide to buildings and business centers across the CBD, the city fringe and the north, east and west regions of Singapore.