Singapore – November 24, 2026 –

Every office move or refit begins with the same awkward conversation: leadership imagines one thing, the facilities team measures another, and the people who will actually work there picture something else entirely. A floor plan on its own rarely settles the argument, because most people cannot read one as a lived-in space.

An AI image creator can. Describe the layout, materials, and mood, and Dreamina produces a realistic view of how the workplace could feel, giving everyone the same picture to react to. Here is how to plan a workplace people will actually want to come to.

Why pictures beat plans in workplace decisions

A plan shows where things go, but a visual shows how a space will feel at nine on a Monday morning. That difference matters, because employees judge a workplace on light, noise, privacy, and comfort, none of which appear in a drawing. When a render is on the table, feedback becomes specific and useful rather than abstract.

Start with how people really work

Before generating anything, list the kinds of work your team does each day. A space designed for focused analysis looks different from one designed for constant collaboration.



Heads-down work that needs quiet and visual privacy

Team huddles that need whiteboards and flexible seating

Client meetings that need a polished, welcoming setting Casual breaks that benefit from a kitchen or lounge zone

Zoning an open plan

The best open offices feel like a neighborhood rather than a warehouse. Describe distinct zones in your prompt, such as a quiet corner with high-backed seating, a central collaboration table, and a social area near the windows. Showing how these zones sit side by side helps stakeholders judge whether the balance feels right.

Light, acoustics, and materials

Natural light improves how a workplace feels, and soft materials such as felt panels, rugs, and timber slats suggest quieter acoustics even in a picture. Name the surfaces and the time of day so the render conveys warmth rather than a sterile showroom. Greenery adds life and breaks up long sightlines.

All of Dreamina's image generation models, in one place

Dreamina gives you several image generation models in the same workspace. Nano Banana is quick, so it suits early exploration, such as trying five different layout moods or color schemes in a few minutes.

GPT Image 2.5 follows detailed, layered briefs closely, which helps when a scene includes specific furniture, zones, and finishes together.

Seedream 5.0 Pro is the newest and most advanced model, and it delivers the most realistic, controllable final render for presentations and sign-off. Moving from fast exploration to a refined final image inside one tool keeps the project coherent.

Your office, three moves at a timeStep 1: Write a text prompt

Go to Dreamina and write a detailed text prompt describing the office type, layout, furniture, materials, light, and mood, as if briefing an interior photographer. You can also add a reference image, such as a floor plan sketch or a photo of your current space, for more accurate context.

Example: A bright modern open-plan workplace with white oak desks arranged in clusters, a long green wall behind a reception area, pendant lights above a communal table, soft diffused daylight, calm neutral palette with deep blue accents, wide-angle architectural photography.

Step 2: Modify parameters and generate

Choose Image 5.0 Pro, powered by Seedream 5.0 Pro, then set the aspect ratio, size, and resolution. Landscape frames show a whole zone, and 2K helps you inspect finishes and furniture details. Click Dreamina's icon to generate.

Step 3: Customize and download

Refine the result with Dreamina's AI customization tools. Inpaint to swap a chair or lighting fixture, expand to reveal more of the floor, remove anything that clutters the view, and retouch for a polished finish. Then click the Download icon to save.

Seedream 5.0 Pro: from concept to stakeholder-ready render

Seedream 5.0 Pro adds the control that workplace planning needs.



Precise image editing: change a desk finish, chair color, or partition style without altering the rest of the room.

Layer-based control: treat furniture, walls, and lighting as separate parts to revise independently.

Deep-thinking generation: it handles complex briefs with several zones and many objects.

Built-in online search: prompts that reference current workplace design trends draw on fresher context. Brand-consistent sets: carry your company colors and materials through every view.

Comparing options side by side

Generate two or three alternatives of the same zone, such as a warm timber version and a cool minimalist one. Placing them next to each other helps decision makers choose on feel rather than guesswork, and it shortens approval cycles considerably.

Involving employees early

People support changes they helped shape. Share a few visuals with staff and ask what they would use, what feels missing, and what worries them. Their answers often reveal needs that no floor plan would, such as a quiet call room or more storage near desks.

Presenting to leadership

A clear visual often travels further than a long document. Pair two or three strong renders with a short note on goals, such as collaboration, wellbeing, or flexibility, and you give decision makers something concrete to approve.

Keeping renders honest

A render communicates direction and atmosphere, not measurements or building compliance. Dimensions, fire exits, accessibility, and services must be confirmed by qualified professionals before anything is built. Treat the image as a conversation starter that makes those professional discussions easier.

Where these visuals help



Relocation and refit proposals

Landlord and developer discussions

Internal announcements about workplace changes Recruitment pages that show the future workspace

Plan a workplace people look forward to

A good office is one people choose to walk into. With Dreamina and the control of Seedream 5.0 Pro, you can explore layouts visually, align stakeholders early, and refine the details before anything is built, and you can start creating your first office visual today.

About Dreamina

Dreamina is an AI-powered creative platform associated with ByteDance Pte. Ltd. It provides AI image generation and editing capabilities that allow users to transform text descriptions and reference images into visual content for creative and professional applications.