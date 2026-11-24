MENAFN - GetNews) Established in 2012, the North Austin contractor introduces a reorganized website with dedicated pages for emergency roof repair, roof tarping, storm and hail damage repair and siding repair, backed by crews on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

AUSTIN, Texas - November 24, 2026 - Austin Emergency Roofing & Siding Pros, an emergency roofing and siding contractor serving Austin and Central Texas since 2012, today announced the launch of its new website at austinemergencyroofingsiding. The site is organized around individual services, with dedicated pages for emergency roof repair, emergency roof tarping, emergency siding repair, storm and hail damage repair, roof replacement and siding replacement, giving Austin homeowners and business owners a clear starting point when a roof or exterior wall is damaged and help is needed fast.

Fourteen Years Answering Austin's Emergency Calls

The company opened in 2012 and has spent the 14 years since responding to roof leaks, storm damage and siding failures across Austin as the city and its surrounding communities have grown. Over that time the team has worked through spring hail seasons, severe wind events, heavy rain and long stretches of extreme summer heat, and has seen how quickly a small opening in a roof or wall can turn into interior water damage when it isn't addressed right away.

Ownership, the crew and the North Austin address all stay the same. What's new is a website built to match how the company actually works, one service at a time.

One Crew for the Roof and the Siding

Storms in Central Texas rarely damage just one part of a home. Hail that cracks shingles also dents and punctures siding, and wind that lifts roofing can tear loose trim and exterior panels. Austin Emergency Roofing & Siding Pros handles both with a single crew, so property owners don't have to coordinate separate roofing and siding contractors after a storm.

24/7 emergency response - crews are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for active leaks, storm damage and openings that need to be secured right away.

Emergency tarping and temporary protection - damaged roofs are tarped and exposed areas are secured to limit further water damage until permanent repairs are made.

Free inspections for homeowners - every inspection comes with a photo report that documents the damage found.

Written options, no pressure - property owners receive written repair and replacement options so they can choose what makes sense for their home or building.

Fully insured - the company carries insurance on its work.

Help With Insurance Claims

For storm and hail damage, Austin Emergency Roofing & Siding Pros documents the damage with photo reports, writes repair estimates and can be present when the insurance adjuster inspects the property. Because Texas law does not allow roofing contractors to negotiate claims on a homeowner's behalf, the claim itself stays between the property owner and their insurer, while the company provides the documentation that supports it.

Services

Austin Emergency Roofing & Siding Pros provides a full range of emergency roofing and siding services:

Emergency Roof Repair - leak repair, storm damage repair and emergency roofer service around the clock.

Emergency Roof Tarping - fast temporary protection for roofs opened up by wind, hail or fallen limbs.

Emergency Siding Repair - securing and repairing siding damaged by storms, impact or wind.

Storm and Hail Damage Repair - assessment and repair of roofing and exterior damage after hail and wind events.

Roof Leak Repair and Roof Inspections - finding and fixing the source of leaks, with free inspections for homeowners.

Roof Replacement - shingle and metal roofing options chosen for Texas heat and hail.

Siding Repair and Replacement - fiber cement, including James Hardie, vinyl, wood and stone siding.

Commercial Roofing - TPO, EPDM and metal roof systems for Austin businesses.

Insurance Claim Assistance - damage documentation, photo reports, repair estimates and adjuster meetings.

"Since 2012, our job has been the same: when a storm opens up a roof or tears off siding, we get there, stop the water and secure the home," said a spokesperson for Austin Emergency Roofing & Siding Pros. "After that, we document everything, show the homeowner what we found and give them their options in writing. The new website is set up the same way, so people can go straight to the emergency service they need and reach a crew any time of day or night."

Service Area

Austin Emergency Roofing & Siding Pros serves 12 communities across Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, including Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Leander, Kyle, Buda, Lakeway, Dripping Springs, Hutto and San Marcos. Property owners can request emergency service or a free inspection at austinemergencyroofingsiding or by calling 512-306-1475, 24 hours a day.

About Austin Emergency Roofing & Siding Pros

Austin Emergency Roofing & Siding Pros is an emergency roofing and siding contractor established in 2012 and based at 9025 Research Blvd in Austin, Texas. The company provides 24/7 emergency roof repair, emergency roof tarping, emergency siding repair, storm and hail damage repair, roof leak repair, roof inspections, roof replacement, siding repair and replacement, commercial roofing and insurance claim assistance throughout Austin and Central Texas.