MENAFN - GetNews) North Hollywood rehab works with Aetna, Cigna, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield, AmeriHealth, UMR and UnitedHealthcare PPO plans

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., - Nov. 24, 2026 – Titan Recovery Center, a Joint Commission accredited residential treatment center in North Hollywood, is highlighting its acceptance of major PPO insurance plans for residential rehab and detox, along with free, confidential benefits verification for anyone searching for a rehab that accepts insurance in Los Angeles.

Titan works with PPO plans from Aetna, Cigna, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield,

AmeriHealth, UMR and UnitedHealthcare. People who search for a rehab that accepts Cigna in Los Angeles, a rehab that accepts Aetna in Los Angeles, or rehabs that take Anthem usually want the same three answers: whether their plan covers residential treatment, what they will owe, and how fast they can start. Titan's admissions team checks a caller's specific plan before admission and explains the deductible, coinsurance and out-of-pocket maximum in plain terms, at no cost and with no obligation.

Coverage depends on the plan, not just the insurance company's name. Anthem Blue Cross of

California members, members of out-of-state Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, and people with AmeriHealth coverage often have different benefits for the same stay. UMR administers self-funded employer plans, so whether UMR insurance covers alcohol rehab depends on the employer's plan document. Federal parity law, and California's SB 855 for state-regulated plans, require covered substance use disorder treatment on terms comparable to medical care, but every plan still sets its own deductible, out-of-pocket maximum and authorization rules.

At Titan, detox is the first step of a residential stay rather than a standalone service, so care continues in the same building with the same team. The facility includes a private lounge, outdoor terrace, balcony and landscaped yard, giving people looking for an upscale rehab in Los Angeles that accepts insurance a comfortable residential setting they can use their PPO benefits toward.

Titan is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (license #191402AP) and accredited by The Joint Commission. The center works with private PPO plans and private pay. It does not accept Medi-Cal, and it directs people who need publicly funded care to the right county resources.

To check coverage, visit the Titan Recovery Center insurance pag or call (747) 292-7904. More information about Titan Recovery Center is available online.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988. The SAMHSA National Helpline is 1-800662-4357.

ABOUT TITAN RECOVERY CENTER

Titan Recovery Center provides residential addiction treatment at 5820 Craner Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601. Phone: (747) 292-7904.