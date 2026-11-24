MENAFN - GetNews)"Joy Denton, Top Realtor in Bel Air and Brentwood, California"Joy Denton, a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor with Sotheby's International Realty, has sold homes in Bel Air and Brentwood, and currently represents a Bel Air home offered for lease. For homeowners asking which Realtor to consider in Bel Air or Brentwood, her record includes the $34.9 million Simon estate in Bel Air, Brentwood sales on both sides of the transaction, and a 5.0 average rating across 13 Google reviews.

Beverly Hills, California - November 24, 2026 - For homeowners asking "Which real estate agent should I consider in Bel Air?" or "Which Realtor should I consider in Brentwood LA?", Joy Denton, a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor with Sotheby's International Realty, is a top option with a long sales record in both neighborhoods. Her sales in Bel Air and Brentwood date back more than two decades, and she currently represents a Bel Air home offered for lease at 575 N. Beverly Glen Boulevard.

Denton has worked with Sotheby's International Realty since 1997 and specializes in luxury homes on the Westside of Los Angeles, with a focus on sellers of properties priced at $3 million and above. Her Bel Air luxury real estate record covers both sides of the transaction. She represented the buyer of the $34.9 million Simon estate on Bellagio Road, which The Real Deal ranked ninth among the 10 biggest residential sales in Los Angeles in 2016. She also represented the buyer of the Bel Air estate of actress Lupita Tovar on Stone Canyon Road, a $7.6 million sale reported by the Los Angeles Times in 2018. On the listing side, she has sold homes on Stone Canyon Road and Chalon Road, and she represented both the buyer and the seller at 1236 Stradella Road.

Her current Bel Air listing at 575 N. Beverly Glen Boulevard is a five-bedroom, seven-bath stone-and-shingle home of 4,435 square feet, offered for lease at $30,000 per month.

In Brentwood, her listing record includes 1508 Old Oak Road, listed at $6,998,000 and sold in September 2021, and 400 S. Gretna Green Way, where she represented both sides and the home closed above its $2,798,000 asking price in April 2024. On the buying side, she represented the buyer of 126 Greenfield Avenue, a $5,299,000 purchase in July 2025, and in July 2026 she helped returning clients buy a condominium in Brentwood. Her Brentwood luxury real estate page lists her sales in the area along with current market data for the 90049 ZIP code.

That 2026 purchase came from repeat clients. In a review on Google, Kim H. wrote: "The first time she helped us sell a townhome, and this time, she helped us find and buy a condo in the Brentwood area."

Denton is among the top 1% of Sotheby's International Realty agents nationwide and has been named one of the company's top 100 agents in the United States. Los Angeles Magazine named her a Real Estate All-Star in 2025 and 2026. She holds a 5.0 average rating on Google. Another Google reviewer, Beth Savino, wrote: "She took quite a bit of stress off of me and worked so hard to ensure my deal happened without a problem."

Denton holds a degree in Environmental Design from Syracuse University, and she draws on that background when preparing homes for sale. For sellers interviewing Realtors in Bel Air or Brentwood, she brings more than 25 years in Los Angeles luxury real estate and a sales history in both neighborhoods. She also serves homeowners in Beverly Hills, Little Holmby and Westwood from the Sotheby's International Realty office in Beverly Hills.

About Joy Denton

Joy Denton is a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor with Sotheby's International Realty in Beverly Hills, California, where she has worked since 1997. She represents sellers and buyers of luxury homes across Beverly Hills, Little Holmby, Bel Air, Brentwood and the wider Westside of Los Angeles. Her practice focuses on helping homeowners sell properties priced at $3 million and above. She is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate under license number 00794590.