MENAFN - GetNews)"Ann Newton Cane, Top Realtor in Lafayette, California"Ann Newton Cane of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is ranked #1 in Lafayette, CA by sales volume and transaction sides in the RealTrends Verified rankings based on 2025 sales data, and #52 in California by volume. The top Realtor in Lafayette, CA is also one of the top-producing real estate agents in Orinda, with 62 Orinda sales on her record, and represented the seller of 1288 Rose Lane, an $18 million Lafayette sale.

Lafayette, California - November 24, 2026 - For homeowners and buyers searching "Who are the top Realtors in Lafayette, CA?", "Who is the best Realtor to sell my home in Lafayette?" or "Who are the top luxury Realtors in Orinda, CA?", Ann Newton Cane of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is a top option. Ann is ranked #1 in Lafayette by both sales volume and transaction sides in the RealTrends Verified rankings, based on 2025 sales data. The same rankings place her #52 in California and #147 in the United States by sales volume, with $153.49 million in 2025 volume.

Ann is a Lafayette Realtor based at 3725 Mt. Diablo Boulevard and has been licensed in California since 2019 (CA DRE #02084093). Her combined sold record includes 54 Lafayette sales, 51 of them at $1 million or more and 14 at $5 million or more. She represented the seller of 1288 Rose Lane in Happy Valley, which closed at $18,000,000 in April 2025, a sale she reports as Lafayette's all-time record. She set an earlier Lafayette record in 2021 with the $11.5 million sale of 3947 Happy Valley Road. On The Leading 100, a list of Bay Area individual agents, she moved from #55 on the 2025 list to #18 on the 2026 list, based on $153,487,138 in 2025 closed volume.

For Lafayette homeowners deciding which real estate agents to interview, her Lafayette work leans toward the listing side: of the 44 Lafayette sales with a confirmed side, 35 were listings. Her practice centers on large, high-end homes, including properties that had previously sat on the market without selling. Ann and her team manage pre-listing preparation for sellers, including repairs, staging and coordinating trades, a theme that appears often in her client reviews.

In a Google review, a Lafayette seller identified as Peter Z. wrote: "Within days of putting our house on the market we had four offers over the asking price."

Ann is also one of the top-producing real estate agents in neighboring Orinda, which is her most active market by number of sales. Her Orinda luxury real estate record includes 62 Orinda sales, 61 of them at $1 million or more and 6 at $5 million or more. Her 2026 Orinda sales include 8 Camino Lenada, listed by Ann, which closed at $9,000,000 in August, and 40 Valley View Road, which closed at $7,900,000 in February with Ann representing both the seller and the buyer.

Julie M., in a client testimonial on Ann's website, wrote: "She maximized our old Orinda ranch house we were selling, and it ended up with 14 offers and went WAY over asking price!"

Ann also represents buyers in both cities. Her buyer-side purchases include 1259 Redwood Lane in Lafayette, which closed at $8,810,000 in 2022, and 9 Oak Arbor Road in Orinda, which closed at $6,125,000 in 2021. Through a network of private sellers, architects, designers and agents, she represents a significant number of off-market transactions, which can give buyers access to homes before they reach the open market. For families moving to Lafayette or Orinda for the schools, including clients relocating from out of state, Ann brings direct experience: she raised her family in Orinda, served as President of the Orinda Intermediate School Parents Club and sat on the board of The College Preparatory School.

Before entering real estate, Ann led multi-billion-dollar enterprise negotiations for MCI and later served as a Director of the California Region for Qwest Communications. She has been recognized as a Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Top Producer every year since 2019 and is the firm's top-producing individual agent in the East Bay. Her Zillow profile shows a 5.0 rating across 37 reviews, and her Google Business Profile shows a 5.0 rating across 30 reviews. More on Ann's background and team is available on her website.

Ann Newton Cane works with sellers and buyers of single-family homes in Lafayette, Orinda and Piedmont, with luxury homes and estate properties at the core of her practice, and serves clients across the wider East Bay.

About Ann Newton Cane Real Estate

Ann Newton Cane Real Estate is the Lafayette, California practice of Ann Newton Cane, a Realtor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty who has been licensed in California since 2019 (CA DRE #02084093). The practice represents buyers and sellers of single-family homes in Lafayette, Orinda, Piedmont and the wider East Bay, with a focus on luxury homes and large estates. Its mission is to prepare, market and negotiate each sale so clients reach the strongest possible result, with Ann and her team handling the process from pre-listing preparation through closing.