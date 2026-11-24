MENAFN - GetNews)"Hennhouse, a marketing agency in Marietta, Georgia"Marietta marketing agency founder Tyler Henn shares practical Google Business Profile tips to help Marietta and Cobb County local businesses be found more often in Google local search and Google Maps.

Marietta, Georgia - November 24, 2026 - Tyler Henn, founder and lead SEO strategist at Marietta-based marketing agency Hennhouse, is sharing practical guidance for local businesses in Marietta and Cobb County that want to show up more often when nearby customers search on Google.

For many local service businesses, a Google Business Profile is one of the first things a potential customer sees in search results and Google Maps. Google's own documentation says local results are based mainly on relevance, distance and prominence. Henn said business owners can influence several of those factors by keeping their profile accurate and complete.

Henn's suggestions for local businesses include:

- Choose the right primary category. The primary category should describe what the business is, not everything it does. Additional categories can cover related services.

- List services clearly. Adding the specific services a business offers helps customers and Google understand what it does.

- Keep hours accurate. Henn said he has seen visibility shift when a profile shows a business as closed, so accurate hours, including holiday hours, matter.

- Match business details everywhere. The business name, address, phone number and website should be consistent across the profile, the company website and online directories.

- Add real photos. Photos of actual work, staff and locations give customers a clearer picture than stock images.

- Ask for reviews honestly. Henn recommends asking satisfied customers for reviews as part of normal business and responding to reviews professionally. He advises against buying reviews or filtering who gets asked.

- Connect the profile to a clear website. A website that explains what the business does and which towns it serves supports the information in the profile.

"In my experience, a lot of profiles are missing simple things like the right category or accurate hours," Henn said. "I think owners are often surprised how much they can improve just by making sure everything is correct and consistent."

Henn calls this approach "entity alignment," the idea that a business's website, Google Business Profile, listings and reviews should all tell the same story about who the business is, what it does and where it works.

"My view is that there aren't shortcuts worth taking here," Henn said. "Google controls the rankings, and no one can promise a specific spot. What a business can do is give Google and customers accurate, consistent information."

Henn added that results depend on each business's market, competition and starting point, and that improvements often take time.

Hennhouse, founded in January 2025, works with local service businesses in Marietta, across Cobb County and metro Atlanta, and in other parts of the United States. More information is available at

About Hennhouse

Hennhouse is a marketing agency based in Marietta, Georgia, founded in January 2025 by Tyler Henn. The agency helps local service businesses get found and contacted through local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, custom websites, and Google and Meta advertising. Hennhouse focuses on honest reporting, avoids link schemes and review tricks, and treats its clients like friends. Learn more at