MENAFN - GetNews) JP Forensics, a Grass Valley firm, now supports attorneys and insurers in Sacramento, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego with scene documentation, 3D models and expert witness support

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. - Nov. 24, 2026 - JP Forensics, a forensic mapping and 3D documentation firm led by Joel Panock, today announced expanded statewide service for attorneys, insurance carriers and claims professionals throughout California.

The firm documents vehicle collisions, wildfire sites, premises incidents and other scenes using 3D laser scanning, drone imagery and survey-based mapping. It then turns that data into scaled diagrams, 3D models and visual exhibits for litigation and claims.

A crash scene can change within hours. Vehicles are moved, debris is cleared, skid marks fade and the road reopens. JP Forensics captures a measured record of the scene so attorneys, adjusters and the reconstructionists they retain can return to that record after conditions have changed. Accident and crash scene mapping services are described at .

Work starts with survey control. Where conditions permit, surveyed targets and GNSS/RTK place the laser scans, drone imagery and photographs in one coordinate framework. Terrestrial laser scanning, using Leica Geosystems scanners and software, records the road surface, grade, vehicles and nearby structures as a registered 3D point cloud. Where a flight is lawful and safe, Panock, an FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot, collects aerial imagery that can be processed into orthophotography and a 3D surface to complement the ground data.

From that record, the firm prepares the products a matter needs. Those products may include point clouds, measured diagrams, topographic basemaps, 3D models and visual exhibits. Exhibits are prepared so that what was measured can be distinguished from what was illustrated. JP Forensics provides mapping, scanning and data support. It does not offer reconstruction physics or speed calculations.

Panock brings over 22 years of mapping, surveying and 3D experience and 14+ years of forensic experience to each assignment. He is a California Land Surveyor-in-Training and an FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot. His forensic work has included mapping from photogrammetry, laser scanning and 3D analysis, and he has produced numerous court animations, exhibits and presentations for accident reconstruction, wildland fire origins, visibility analysis, officer-involved shootings, wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. He is a co-author of a 2016 peer-reviewed article on gunshot wound trajectory analysis published in Academic Forensic Pathology.

"Scenes change fast. Vehicles get moved, roads get repaired and burn areas get cleared," said Panock. "Accurate measurements captured early give attorneys and adjusters a reliable record to work from, wherever the incident happened in California."

Services include:

• Forensic mapping and scene diagrams

• 3D laser scanning and 3D models

• Drone documentation of collision and wildfire sites

• Accident reconstruction support

• Expert witness support for litigation and claims

JP Forensics serves Sacramento and Northern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and Southern California, San Diego, and California's wildfire regions. Regional details are at .

The firm has also published a question-and-answer resource in which Panock answers questions attorneys and adjusters raise when a crash scene needs to be mapped. The Q&A covers how a scene is documented with a 3D laser scanner and a drone, what evidence fades first, and how soon after a crash the scene should be scanned. It is available at . Guides on the same site address when to hire a forensic mapping expert, how long skid marks last, and questions about drone footage and 3D laser scan evidence in court.

About JP Forensics

JP Forensics is a California forensic mapping and 3D documentation firm based in Grass Valley. It helps attorneys, insurers and claims professionals document scenes accurately for litigation and claims. Learn more at .

Media contact

Joel Panock, JP Forensics

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