MENAFN - GetNews)"A well-lit home in Sacramento showing permanent roofline Christmas lights."Capital Lights provides permanent light installation in Sacramento and surrounding communities, offering custom-mounted Govee outdoor lighting for Christmas, holidays, game days, and everyday use.

SACRAMENTO, CA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Holiday decorating often comes with a second job in January: taking everything down. Capital Light offers permanent light installation in Sacramento for homeowners who want roofline lighting that stays in place after the holidays.

As the holiday season gets underway, the company offers several installation options designed to provide attractive lighting at night while blending in with the home's exterior trim during the day.

Holiday lighting that stays in place

Permanent outdoor lighting gives homeowners a way to change the appearance of their house without rehanging lights for each occasion. Govee Pro supports colored displays and white lighting, with settings controlled through the Govee Home app.

Homeowners can set Christmas colors in December, then switch to warm white for everyday evenings. Sacramento basketball fans can choose purple for game night. With 16 million color options, Govee Pro allows homeowners to customize their lighting for holidays and special occasions without climbing a ladder to change the display.

A clean finish with the lights off

A permanent system becomes part of a home's exterior, so its daytime appearance deserves as much attention as its nighttime appearance. Capital Lights offers paint-matched wooden mounting strips in its Essentials and Pro packages. Its Lux package uses color-matched aluminum track with concealed wiring. These options let homeowners choose the mounting approach that fits their preferred appearance and budget.

Spacing also affects the result. A roofline with several peaks or separated sections needs a layout that accounts for each run and the connections between them. Capital Lights custom-fits compatible lights and mounting tracks to accommodate different rooflines and architectural styles, creating a consistent appearance across the home.

Understanding the installation quote

The cost of permanent light installation depends on the amount of roofline being covered and the work required to mount the system. Lighting the front of a house involves a different scope from lighting several sides. Access to higher sections or steep rooflines affects the installation cost.

Capital Lights offers different package options, giving customers a way to compare the proposed work before choosing. Each package includes a custom installation with attention to light spacing, mounting materials, wiring, and power extensions where needed.

Homeowners who have already purchased Govee lights can ask Capital Lights about installing their existing kit. Confirming the exact model, intended roofline coverage, and home color before scheduling helps establish whether the kit has enough lighting and the appropriate components.

For anyone still shopping for lights, discussing the layout with an installer first can help clarify how much coverage to buy. The length printed on a box should be checked against the actual sections of the home that will be lit.

Serving Sacramento and nearby communities

Capital Lights provides permanent outdoor light installation in Sacramento and surrounding communities, including Roseville, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Elk Grove, Folsom, El Dorado Hills, and Citrus Heights. The company also serves Carmichael and Fair Oaks, with additional service areas listed on its website.

Homeowners can request a free estimate at. Providing the property location and photos of the roofline gives Capital Lights a starting point for discussing coverage, installation costs, and mounting options.

About Capital Lights

Capital Lights is a Sacramento, California, outdoor lighting installation company specializing in permanent outdoor LED lighting, Christmas lighting, holiday lighting, and architectural accent lighting. The company offers complete Govee lighting installation packages as well as professional installation of customer-supplied lighting systems throughout the greater Sacramento area.