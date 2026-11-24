MENAFN - GetNews)"3614 Madrone Canyon Dr, Lakeway area, Austin, Texas. Listed at $4,100,000 with Amber Hart, Keller Williams Lake Travis."Realtor Amber Hart of Keller Williams Lake Travis is offering 3614 Madrone Canyon Dr, a newly built, fully furnished 5,744-square-foot house on 1.64 acres in The Twenty Four, a gated enclave in the Lakeway area west of Austin, at $4,100,000.

Lakeway, Texas - November 24, 2026 - A newly built five-bedroom house at 3614 Madrone Canyon Dr, in the Lakeway area west of Austin, is for sale fully furnished at $4,100,000 with Amber Hart, a Realtor at Keller Williams Lake Travis. The 5,744-square-foot house sits on 1.64 acres inside The Twenty Four, a small gated enclave off Serene Hills Drive. It was built in 2026 by Seven Custom Homes, with architecture by T. McIntyre Associates and interiors by Decorum Home + Design.

"At Seven Custom Homes, we drew on years of designing and building to create a home with warm earth tones, natural textures like white oak, and walls of glass that bring the Hill Country right inside," said David Lyne, founder of Seven Custom Homes. "We wanted every feature a family could ask for, in a house that still feels relaxed and welcoming the moment you walk in."

The main level holds the open living, dining and kitchen spaces, the primary suite, a guest suite and a home office. A 46-inch gas fireplace anchors the living room, and a glass-enclosed study and wine room sit off it. The kitchen has Gaggenau appliances, including a gas cooktop with teppanyaki, double ovens and refrigerator and freezer columns, with white oak cabinetry, a waterfall island and a butler's pantry with a clear-ice maker.

The primary suite has a 79-inch Alfi soaking tub, a private sauna and two walk-in closets. Upstairs, the bedrooms surround a game room with a wet bar. Sliding glass doors open to the pool, a raised spa, an outdoor kitchen and a deck facing the hills, and the three-car garage has nine-foot frosted-glass doors. Students are zoned to Serene Hills Elementary and Lake Travis High.

Zillow credits Hart with 339 closed sales and a 5.0 rating across 65 client reviews, and her profile cites more than $200 million in career sales. An Austin native and Baylor University graduate, she holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Certified Negotiation Expert designations, is a member of the Million Dollar Guild, and has been part of the Keller Williams Luxury Home Division since it began. She is also the President and Founder of a Kind Hart Foundation, which gives back to local nonprofits.

Amber Hart can be reached at (512) 415-9023 or... to arrange a private showing of 3614 Madrone Canyon Dr.

About Amber Hart

Amber Hart is a licensed Texas real estate agent with Keller Williams Lake Travis. She sells homes across Lakeway, Lake Travis and the Austin area.

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