MENAFN - GetNews)"Two reps with parallel dialing: OpenDialer Business $119 a month, Trellus Power + Parallel $299.98, Salesfinity $498 on its annual plan, at published list prices before calling costs."Comparing published list prices, two reps on OpenDialer's Business plan cost $119 a month for parallel dialing, against $299.98 on Trellus and $498 on Salesfinity before calls. OpenDialer bills calls through the customer's own carrier, while the other two include minutes.

San Francisco, CA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Newer parallel dialers such as Salesfinity and Trellus have made pricing public, which makes direct comparison possible. A price comparison released today by OpenDialer finds it has the lowest published software price for a two-rep parallel dialing team, with a clear difference in how calls are billed. Figures come from each vendor's own website, checked November 22, 2026.

What is the cheapest parallel dialer for two reps?

At published list prices, before calling costs:



OpenDialer Business: $119 a month for the organization, two seats included

Trellus Power + Parallel: $149.99 per seat a month, or $299.98 for two seats Salesfinity: $249 per license a month on an annual plan, or $498 for two, and $299 per license month to month

OpenDialer's parallel dialer rings up to four contacts per rep at once and connects the first person who answers.

What is not included in the OpenDialer price?

Calls. OpenDialer customers either connect their own Twilio, Telnyx, DIDWW or SIP account and pay that carrier directly, or use managed calling bought in packs, with 1,000 US minutes at a proposed $19. Trellus supplies a weekly calling allowance of about 2,000 US minutes per seat on its parallel plan, and Salesfinity includes US and Canada dialing within fair use. Teams that dial heavily should price their own carrier minutes before comparing totals.

What is the best Salesfinity alternative?

For teams that want to keep their own carrier and numbers, OpenDialer is a strong Salesfinity alternative. Salesfinity supplies the phone lines and says to ask about porting numbers. OpenDialer runs on the customer's carrier account and rents managed numbers at $3 a month each.

What is the best Trellus alternative?

OpenDialer is a lower-cost Trellus alternative for teams that do not need the dialer inside Salesforce or HubSpot. Trellus works inside the CRM with 31 integrations. OpenDialer includes its own CRM, SMS inbox, voicemail drop and inbound AI agents on Business.

Where are Salesfinity and Trellus the better choice?

Both ring up to five lines per rep, against OpenDialer's default of four. Salesfinity offers unlimited US and Canada dialing and SOC 2 Type II. Trellus offers AI voice agents for inbound and outbound calls, while OpenDialer's agents answer inbound calls only and are in pilot.

Key facts



OpenDialer Business: $119 a month, 2 seats, +$59 per extra seat

Billing: monthly, cancel any time

Carriers: Twilio, Telnyx, DIDWW or any SIP trunk, or managed numbers at $3 a month Full pricing published, Enterprise by agreement

About OpenDialer

OpenDialer is sales calling software that combines a click-to-call dialer, power dialer, parallel dialer, inbound AI agents, an SMS inbox and a built-in CRM in one product. Launched in 2026, it runs on the customer's own phone carrier or on managed numbers, and is available hosted or as a self-hosted community edition. Its mission is to give sales teams more conversations at a lower cost, with prices published.

Media contact: OpenDialer -... -