MENAFN - GetNews)"The paddocks at 1200 McReynolds Rd, Sanger, Texas. Listed at $7,500,000 with Jill Bridges, Major League Realty."Realtor Jill Bridges of Major League Realty, in real estate since 1985, is offering the ranch at 1200 McReynolds Rd in Sanger, Texas, at $7,500,000 with 61.37 acres, or the same house and horse facility on 26.04 acres at $5,500,000.

Sanger, Texas - November 24, 2026 - 1200 McReynolds Rd, a 61.37-acre horse and cattle ranch east of Sanger in Denton County, is on the market at $7,500,000. The listing agent is Jill Bridges of Major League Realty in Justin. Multiple listing service records describe a two-story, five-bedroom house of 10,585 square feet built in 2008, with five full baths and three half baths, an elevator, a pool with a waterfall and a swim-up cave, and a barn with 12-by-12 stalls. The listing says the house looks toward sunsets over Lake Ray Roberts. The ranch has been listed since April 12. In mid-October a second listing went up for the same house, pool, barn and arena on 26.04 acres at $5,500,000, with more acreage available. Bridges has been in real estate since December 1985. HAR records credit her with 16 closed sales over the past five years, including a ranch house on about 30 acres in Valley View that closed in January.

The paddocks at 1200 McReynolds Rd, Sanger, from the listing photos. Listed at $7,500,000 with 61.37 acres.

A 61.37-acre horse and cattle ranch east of Sanger with a five-bedroom, 10,585-square-foot house built in 2008, listed at $7,500,000, with a pool and a barn with 12-by-12 stalls.

Listed at $7,500,000 by Jill Bridges of Major League Realty. Multiple listing service records describe a farm and ranch property of 61.373 acres in Denton County, in the Sanger Independent School District, with frontage on a county road and a farm-to-market road. The two-story house was built in 2008 and has five bedrooms, each with its own bath, three half baths, a library, an exercise room, more than one game room, three fireplaces and an elevator. The kitchen has double sinks, dishwashers and ovens. Outside are a pool with a waterfall and a swim-up cave and a deck that the listing says looks toward sunsets over Lake Ray Roberts. The barn has 12-by-12 stalls with turnouts, a hay room, a tack room and an office with a half bath and kitchen, and there is parking with hookups for horse trailers and motor homes. The asking price works out to about $122,000 an acre. It has been on the market since April 12. A second listing, on the market since Oct. 19, offers the same house and horse facility on a 26.04-acre tract at $5,500,000, about $211,000 an acre, and notes that additional acreage is available. That listing places the property two miles from the Lake Ray Roberts Marina and the equestrian trails at Isle du Bois, part of Ray Roberts Lake State Park. It also lists a 100-by-150-foot outdoor arena, paddocks, loafing sheds, a horse walker and a round pen, and a saltwater pool with a spa, a slide and a tanning ledge.

HAR, which publishes North Texas multiple listing service records, credits Bridges with 16 closed sales over the past five years. Two of them closed on Jan. 30. At 16146 FM 372 in Valley View, she represented the seller of a 4,364-square-foot ranch house built in 2016 on about 30 acres, a sale HAR reports in a range of $2.18 million to $2.50 million. At 3205 Fairway Dr in Denton, she represented the buyer of a 4,596-square-foot house built in 2024, reported in a range of $1.64 million to $1.89 million. In July 2025 she represented the buyer of 20.49 acres at 451 County Road 1475 in Alvord, reported at $325,000 to $370,000. Texas does not require sale prices to be made public, and HAR reports them as ranges.

Bridges works from the Major League Realty office at 517 N. FM 156 in Justin. Her Realtor profile lists farm and ranch, land and residential property among her specialties and Argyle, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Ponder and Roanoke as areas she serves. "I believe in honesty and professionalism, listening to my clients and my goal is to give them everything they request," she writes there. She describes her market as the whole Dallas-Fort Worth area and says many of her clients have come back to her more than once.

The listing was featured on USA TODAY.

Jill Bridges takes calls at (214) 704-0679 and at the Major League Realty office at (940) 648-0382 from buyers and sellers of ranches, land and homes in Sanger, Justin and the rest of Denton County, and across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

About Jill Bridges

Jill Smith Bridges is a Realtor with Major League Realty, Inc., which has offices in Justin, Ponder and Memphis, Texas. She became a Realtor in December 1985 and started out listing and selling single-family homes in Highland Village, Lewisville, Argyle and Flower Mound. She moved toward farm and ranch property, she writes on the firm's site, "because of competing in several equine sports and living a western lifestyle." She has competed with her quarter horses and now plays golf. Over the years she has listed and sold single-family homes, farms and ranches, acreage and commercial property. "I enjoy it as much today as I ever have," she writes.