MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) -- Temperatures will dip slightly on Wednesday, with pleasant autumn weather across most regions, a slight chance of light rain in the far north and early-morning fog potentially reducing visibility in several areas, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Moderate conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds at varying altitudes and moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally pick up.

Light rain showers are possible in the far north of the Kingdom during the early morning hours.

The department also warned of potentially reduced visibility due to early-morning fog over high mountain areas and parts of the Badia and plains.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 19 C in West Amman and the Sharah highlands, 18 C in the northern highlands, 20 C across the plains and 24 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 24 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 26 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 25 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

Temperatures will edge higher on Thursday, with pleasant weather prevailing across most regions and moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. High-level clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds that may occasionally strengthen.

A further slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Friday, bringing pleasant conditions to most areas and moderate weather to the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds appearing at medium and high altitudes.

The warming trend will continue on Saturday, with pleasant weather in the high mountain areas and moderate conditions across the rest of the Kingdom.

Medium- and high-level clouds will persist on Saturday, while southeasterly winds will remain moderate on both Friday and Saturday, occasionally picking up.

//Petra// RZ