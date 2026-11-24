Peshawar Police Kill Suspect, Arrest Two Injured In Street Crime Crackdown
According to Capital City Police, the deceased suspect was identified as Mukhtiar, son of Awal Khan, a resident of Charsadda who was currently living in Asadabad. The two injured suspects arrested were identified as Israfeel and Jahangir.
Police said weapons allegedly used in criminal activities were recovered from the suspects. They were reportedly wanted in several serious criminal cases and incidents.
The police said operations against street criminals would continue to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property and maintain peace in the city.
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