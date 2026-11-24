MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar authorities have decided to introduce registration, a code of conduct, designated routes and operating hours for motorcycle ride-hailing riders to regulate the sector, protect their livelihoods and improve passenger safety.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Peshawar Division Commissioner Captain Khalid Mahmood. The Traffic Police, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Excise Department have been directed to prepare an initial framework and comprehensive proposals within one week.

According to the commissioner, the initiative is aimed at ensuring riders' safety, protecting their livelihoods and bringing the profession within a formal regulatory framework, rather than rendering them unemployed. The district administration has also been directed to develop an application through which passengers could book rides, agree on fares and access riders' information, while authorities would maintain their records.

Officials said regulating the sector could help protect riders' rights, improve passenger safety, prevent crimes committed under the guise of bike riding and improve traffic management in Peshawar.