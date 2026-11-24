MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK Dnipro Grids reported the attack in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

The direct hit destroyed the vehicle's hood and damaged its front end.

“The energy workers were inspecting power lines at the time and were at a safe distance from the vehicle, so they escaped unharmed,” the company said.

Russian attacks target railways andinfrastructure since yesterday, six killed across Ukraine

As reported, Russian forces damaged energy infrastructure in two districts of Kyiv region in a separate attack.

Photo: DTEK