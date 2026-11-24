Russian Drone Hits Energy Repair Crew's Vehicle In Dnipropetrovsk Region
The direct hit destroyed the vehicle's hood and damaged its front end.
“The energy workers were inspecting power lines at the time and were at a safe distance from the vehicle, so they escaped unharmed,” the company said.Read also: Russian attacks target railways and energy infrastructure since yesterday, six killed across Ukraine
As reported, Russian forces damaged energy infrastructure in two districts of Kyiv region in a separate attack.
Photo: DTEK
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