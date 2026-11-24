Zelensky, Magyar Meet With Representatives Of Hungarian Community In Zakarpattia
“Together with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, we met with representatives of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia – clergy, business leaders, civil society organizations, and local self-government bodies,” he wrote, noting that the Hungarian prime minister's visit had been constructive and positive.
The meeting covered a wide range of issues, including national minorities, education, logistics, the economy, security, and peace.
“We will do everything we can to make the most of our bilateral projects for the benefit of both our peoples,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky presents Magyar with 1942 newspapers mentioning his great-grandfather, who worked in Mukachevo
Earlier, Magyar said significant progress had been made on ten issues concerning the linguistic, cultural, and educational rights of Hungary's national minority in Ukraine.
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