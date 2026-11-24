MENAFN - The Conversation) The Victorian election is on Saturday with polls closing at 6pm AEDT. There are a total of 88 lower house seats, elected in single-member electorates by preferential voting. All 40 upper house seats are also up for election in eight five-member electorates by proportional representation with preferences.

At the 2022 Victorian election, Labor won 56 of the 88 lower house seats, the Coalition 28 and the Greens four, from a two-party vote of 55.0–45.0 to Labor over the Coalition.

Of the five most recent Victorian polls (four in this article and the Redbridge poll from Monday's article ), the best for Labor still has them trailing the Coalition after preferences by 55–45, a ten-point swing to the Coalition since the 2022 election. The other four polls have Labor trailing by 58–42 or 59–41.

The poll graph below includes the YouGov poll. Since mid-October, Labor's psoition has declined in nearly every poll when compared against the last edition of that poll, with only the Morgan SMS poll showing any improvement for Labor. It appears that the more voters focus on the election, the worse it gets for Labor.

The question now is not whether Labor loses the election, but whether they will retain official opposition status. Either the Greens or One Nation could win more seats than Labor to become the opposition. In a landslide for the Coalition, most of the seats a left-wing party would still win are inner-city seats where the Greens do well, so the Greens could win more seats than Labor.

The YouGov MRP poll has seat projections that show Labor getting thumped by the Coalition in two former premiers' seats: Dan Andrews' Mulgrave and Jacinta Allan's Bendigo East.

Victorian Resolve poll

The final Victorian Resolve poll for The Age, conducted November 20–23 from a sample of 1,000, gave the Coalition 31% of the primary vote (up one since the early November Resolve poll), One Nation 25% (up two), Labor 20% (down two), the Greens 13% (steady), independents 4% (down two) and others 7% (steady).

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by 59–41, a four-point gain for the Coalition. One Nation preferences favoured the Coalition by 82–18 over Labor, while Labor preferences favoured the Coalition by 80–20 over One Nation.

In a three-way preferred premier question, Liberal leader Jess Wilson had 34% (down one), Labor incumbent Ben Carroll 23% (up two) and One Nation leader Warren Pickering 19% (up four).

Asked to rate the leaders' performances during the election campaign, Wilson was at +19 and Carroll at -34.

YouGov MRP poll

A Victorian YouGov poll for News24 and The Herald Sun, conducted November 6–23 from a large sample of 3,890, gave the Coalition 31% of the primary vote, One Nation 21%, Labor 20%, the Greens 16%, the Victorian Socialists 4%, independents 4% and others 5%.

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by 58–42. Analyst Kevin Bonham said he would have expected a 54–46 Coalition lead from applying past election flows to the primary votes. One Nation's flow to the Coalition is probably very strong.

In a four-party preferred, the Coalition had 33%, One Nation 24%, Labor 22% and the Greens 22%. If this is accurate, Labor would be excluded in a large number of seats, with their preferences helping the Greens.

By 59–30, respondents were dissatisfied with Carroll (net -29). By 50–38, they were satisfied with Wilson (net +12). In a four-way preferred premier question, Wilson had 34%, Carroll 19%, Pickering 19% and Greens leader Ellen Sandell 17%. By 54–30, respondents did not think the Suburban Rail Loop was a priority.

This poll was also an MRP poll, in which modelling and large sample sizes are used to estimate seat outcomes. On these results, Labor would lose the seats of former premiers Jacinta Allan (Bendigo East) and Dan Andrews (Mulgrave).

Allan had held Bendigo East since Labor gained it in 1999 and won government. In 2022, she defeated the Liberals by 60.8–39.2, but the Nationals are beating Labor by 60–40 in this poll.

Labor had held Mulgrave since its creation in 2002, with Andrews defeating a right-wing independent in 2022 by 60.8–39.2. In this poll, the Liberals are leading Labor by 56–44.

Morgan SMS poll

A Victorian Morgan SMS poll, conducted November 18–19 from a sample of 1,563, gave the Coalition 31% of the primary vote (up 1.5 since the late October Morgan poll), Labor 22.5% (steady), One Nation 20% (down two), the Greens 13% (up 0.5), independents 5% (down 2.5) and others 8.5% (up 2.5).

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by 55–45, a one-point gain for Labor. Labor led One Nation by 54–46, a 0.5-point gain for One Nation.

Synesis poll

The Poll Bludger reported last Sunday that a Victorian Synesis poll, conducted November 10–18 from a sample of 1,772, gave the Coalition 33% of the primary vote, Labor 25%, One Nation 24%, the Greens 11% and all Others 7%. The Coalition led Labor by 59–41 after preferences. This pollster“seems to have predominantly conservative clients”, according to The Poll Bludger.

How to vote card recommendations

Most voters don't follow how to vote card recommendations, but the follow rate is higher for Labor and Coalition voters.

The Poll Bludger said on November 12 that the Liberals will recommend their voters preference Labor ahead of the Greens in most of the inner city seats, reversing their 2022 election policy when they had the Greens recommended ahead of Labor.

Possibly as a trade-off, Labor won't recommend preferences in Prahran between the Greens and the Liberals. The Liberals gained Prahran from the Greens at a 2025 byelection by a 51.3–48.7 margin. In 2022, the Greens had defeated the Liberals by 62.0–38.0.