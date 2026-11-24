UAE Become First Middle Eastern Team To Join Sailgp
Hannah Mills, a multiple Olympic gold medallist, will be the Driver and Team Principal of UAE SailGP, which will make its debut at the Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix on January 23-24, 2027, racing for the nation across the global calendar.Recommended For You
“We want to build a team that people across the UAE can get behind and fans around the world are inspired to follow,” said Mills.ALSO READ
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