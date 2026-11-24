MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) Friends and family members have contributed more than $1 billion to Trump Accounts, the tax-favored investment accounts for children, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said as the administration encouraged parents to claim accounts opened automatically for eligible children.

More than 3 million friends and relatives contributed to the milestone, according to an announcement on the government's Trump Accounts website. The amount excludes major philanthropic gifts such as the commitment from Michael and Susan Dell.

The announcement separately put total assets deposited in the accounts at more than $9 billion, citing family contributions, philanthropy and federal seed payments.

Bessent also said President Donald Trump had contributed personally.

“This week, the President himself joined the millions of Americans who have made personal donations to individual Trump Accounts,” he said.

The announcement did not disclose the amount or identify the recipients. The contribution totals are administration figures and have not been independently audited for this report.

Created under the tax and spending law Trump signed on July 4, 2025, Trump Accounts are a type of individual retirement account intended to help children build savings through investment.

Eligibility for an account is broader than eligibility for the government's initial $1,000 payment.

A child can qualify for an account with a valid Social Security number if the child will remain under 18 through the end of the year in which it is established. The federal payment is limited to US citizens born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, who have valid Social Security numbers.

Parents or other authorized adults can claim an automatically opened account through the official app without submitting Form 4547. However, they must separately elect the $1,000 government contribution using that form, the Internal Revenue Service says.

Treasury announced on October 1 that automatic enrollment had made accounts available to more than 60 million additional eligible children.

Parents or guardians must claim those accounts before managing them or allowing contributions from relatives, friends and employers. Eligible children must also have their accounts claimed before receiving the federal seed payment, Treasury said.

The program has also attracted large philanthropic commitments. Michael and Susan Dell announced a $6.25 billion pledge in December 2025 to provide $250 each to 25 million children age 10 and younger living in ZIP codes with median incomes below $150,000, according to the White House.

That announced commitment is separate from Tuesday's milestone for contributions by friends and family members.