MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 25 (IANS) Amid ongoing seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Masood launched a sharp attack on the SP after it announced its first list of candidates, saying the Congress was“not a party of beggars waiting for Akhilesh Yadav's handouts.”

Masood also questioned the seriousness of the alliance, asserting that it must be clearly decided whether the political fight is against the BJP or the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party has announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The announcement has come amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the Congress, exposing differences between the two INDIA bloc allies.

Notably, the SP has announced candidates for the Behat and Saharanpur Rural constituencies in Saharanpur district, both of which the Congress had reportedly been seeking as part of its share in the alliance. The move has caused discontent among Congress leaders, particularly Masood, who represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to IANS, Masood said, "We are not beggars waiting for Akhilesh Ji's handouts. I don't understand how anyone can consider the Congress to be a party of beggars. We did not ask you for seats, yet you went ahead and declared them. So, why should we even discuss this?"

Expressing further displeasure over the SP's approach, the Congress MP said that his party had neither demanded seats nor agreed to accept decisions imposed by another alliance partner.

"I don't understand this. It is beyond my understanding. The party has to take a decision on this. Are we beggars? Will you treat us like this? We did not even ask you for seats, and you declared 26 seats. If this is your way of working, where you dictate terms, then a self-respecting person like me cannot understand such an approach," he said.

Masood clarified that he was bound by the Congress and would follow the decisions taken by its leadership after discussions within the party.

"I am bound by the Congress, and whatever official statement the party issues will come after discussions with the leadership. However, whatever they are doing is not right. The party has reposed its trust in me with a purpose, and my responsibility is to work for the Congress and boost the morale of its workers," he said.

Referring to the upcoming visits of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Masood said that party workers would follow whatever directions the leadership issues.

"Rahul Gandhi will come, Priyanka Gandhi will come, and whatever instructions our leadership gives us, we have to follow them. SP's announcement makes no difference to us. However, it must definitely be decided whether the fight is against the BJP or against the Congress," he said.

Masood further said that the final decision on the Congress's political strategy would rest with its leadership.

"Where is the alliance? If you are behaving like this, then where is the alliance? Our leadership will decide what we need to do. I simply do not understand this approach. You say one thing here, while something entirely different happens. This decision has to be taken by our party. What Akhilesh Ji does or does not do is not a major issue for me. I am committed to my party, and I will follow whatever it decides," he said.

Taking another swipe at the SP, Masood said that the Congress would not prevent the regional party from pursuing its own political course.

"You are not concerned about the alliance anyway. You are running your own party, so go ahead and run it. We are neither stopping you nor interfering in your affairs," he said.

In a poetic remark apparently directed at those questioning his political standing, Masood added, "Unko acchi nahi lagti bulandi meri, unko shayad meri parwaaz bahut khalti hai."

He further asserted that the Congress would field candidates wherever necessary, adding that unilateral decisions during alliance negotiations raised questions about the SP's commitment to the partnership.

"If you behave like this in the middle of an alliance, then it is not an alliance. It shows that there is no seriousness on your part," he said.