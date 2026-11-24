MENAFN - IANS) Chatra, Nov 25 (IANS) A fierce encounter took place between Jharkhand Police and Rahul Dubey gang members in the early hours of Wednesday in a forested area under the Tandwa police station's jurisdiction in the Chatra district, during which a notorious shooter associated with the gang sustained a bullet injury in his right leg in retaliatory police firing.

The encounter occurred between 3 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. in the forest along the route from Honhe village to Godwaiar, within the Amrapali project area. During the exchange of fire, a shooter was injured in retaliatory police firing.

The injured accused has been identified as Anand Kumar, a resident of the Sadar police station area of Chatra district.

According to police sources, Anand Kumar is a wanted criminal involved in several serious incidents, including the recent shooting at the Amrapali AVS company office and the sensational firing incident outside the popular Hotel AK International in Chauparan, located in Hazaribagh district.

Police had received intelligence inputs that several armed members of the Rahul Dubey gang were planning to execute a major criminal operation in the Tandwa police station area.

Acting swiftly on the information, a police team launched a raid in the forested region.

However, upon spotting the police personnel, the criminals opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire between the two sides. During the operation, police recovered three live and empty cartridges from the encounter site.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Animesh Naithani officially confirmed the encounter. The injured accused was initially taken to Sadar Hospital in Chatra and subsequently referred to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital for better medical treatment.

This is the second major encounter involving the Rahul Dubey gang in the last three months.

In August, Chatra Police had also engaged a criminal in an encounter in the Basaria forest area.

Following Wednesday's incident, security arrangements have been strengthened across the district. SP Animesh Naithani also proceeded to the encounter site to assess the situation.

Police officials are expected to share further details about the operation and the gang's criminal network soon.