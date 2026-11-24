The Miss Universe title for 2026 has been won by the contestant from Puerto Rico - which also happens to be the host of the 75th edition of the global beauty pageant.

The previous Miss Universe, Fátima Bosch of Mexico, crowned her successor at the end of the competition.

The top five finalists were from Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Philippines, Dominican Republic and Venezuela. The questions asked to them were as follows:

Puerto Rico: As AI grows, what is the most important human value we should never lose?

New Zealand: How can we create a world where every woman feels valued?

Philippines: After 75 years, how will you convince doubters that the Miss Universe pageant is still relevant?

Venezuela: What is the most beautiful thing about you that we cannot see?

Dominican Republic: What is the best way for young people to make their voices heard by those in power?

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