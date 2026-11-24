Bigg Boss Telugu 10 gets an entertaining twist as Emmanuel and Sanjana enter the house as special guests. Their arrival brings fresh excitement for contestants and viewers.

On Day 79, former contestants Emmanuel, Sanjana, Kalyan, and Divya entered the Bigg Boss house as guests. Despite being guests, they created total hungama in the house. First, Emmanuel and Sanjana made their entry. Emmanuel spent some time having fun with everyone. Sudheer kept saying goodbye many times, claiming he was leaving the house. Emmanuel joked that the people next to Sudheer are getting eliminated, but Sudheer himself never leaves.

Bigg Boss told Emmanuel and Sanjana to pick one person each as their pair from those qualified for the captaincy contender task. Emmanuel picked RK, while Sanjana chose Trigun. A task was held between these two teams to assemble a snake from tail to head. While placing the head at the end, the competition got super tense. Some fights broke out too. Finally, Emmanuel and RK's team won the task.

After that, Kalyan and Divya entered the house. Kalyan chose Sivakumar as his pair, and Divya picked Ram Prasad to play the game. While one person breaks photos, another person from the opposing team has to stop them. Mukesh was the referee (sanchalak) for this game. The team that breaks the most photos wins. A serious argument broke out between Mukesh and Divya in the middle of the game, but eventually, Kalyan and Sivakumar's team won.