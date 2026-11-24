MENAFN - IANS) Istanbul, Nov 25 (IANS) Aston Villa's struggles continued in the UEFA Champions League as Galatasaray secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the RAMS Park, courtesy of Deniz Gul's late header, extending Unai Emery's side's winless streak to six matches across all competitions.

In a contest where clear-cut opportunities were scarce, the Turkish side found the breakthrough in the 79th minute, punishing Villa's failure to deal with a corner to claim all three points and strengthen their position in the league phase standings.

Villa arrived in Istanbul looking to revive their European campaign but struggled to impose themselves against a Galatasaray side that had to cope without injured striker Victor Osimhen. The visitors defended resolutely for much of the contest, with Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof keeping the home side's attacking threat largely under control.

However, Villa offered little going forward. The first half passed without either goalkeeper being seriously tested, as both teams found it difficult to establish an attacking rhythm in a scrappy encounter.

The visitors showed some attacking promise after the restart when Ian Maatsen found an opening, but Galatasaray's defenders reacted quickly to prevent the opportunity from developing into a goal.

With Villa still struggling to create meaningful openings, the hosts gradually increased the pressure and eventually made their dominance count through a set-piece situation.

A Galatasaray corner caused confusion inside the Villa penalty area, and Nicolas Jackson's attempted clearance failed to remove the danger. The loose ball fell invitingly for Gul, who rose to head home from close range, registering his first Champions League goal and giving the hosts a decisive advantage.

The goalscorer was caught in the face by Jackson's boot during the incident, prompting a VAR review for a possible red-card offence. However, the referee decided against taking further disciplinary action.

Villa were unable to find a response in the closing stages, suffering consecutive defeats in the Champions League for the first time under Emery. The result also marked their fourth match without scoring during a six-game winless sequence.

The defeat leaves Villa's hopes of securing automatic qualification for the knockout stages under pressure, with difficult European assignments against Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund still to come, followed by a trip to Slavia Prague.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, continued their impressive run, registering an eighth consecutive victory across competitions and a third straight Champions League win, equalling a club record in the competition. They also climbed to 13th in the league phase standings, while Villa slipped to ninth on goal difference.