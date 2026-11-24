MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) has announced a series of public programmes accompanying Giuseppe Penone: The Inner Flow of Life, the first exhibition in the Middle East dedicated to the internationally acclaimed Italian artist. The programmes include guided tours, curator-led discussions, film screenings, and creative activities for visitors of all ages.

As part of the public programme, QM will organise curator-led tours with Issa Al Shirawi on Dec. 6, 2026 and on Feb. 1, 2027. The tours will introduce the ideas and artistic processes behind Penone's works and encourage conversations about the relationship between people and nature.

The "literary picnic" event will also be held on January 16th and February 6th of 2027 at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) Baraha. A cultural gathering that combines reading and writing sessions with family-friendly activities, offering opportunities to engage with art through a variety of creative practices.

The accompanying programs include a number of art workshops, including Woodblock Printing, Charcoal Drawing, Frottage - Texture Rubbing, and Botanical Observation.

On Dec. 6, 2026, the film Memory of Fluids: Giuseppe Penone, Sculptor will give audiences another perspective on the artist and his creative practice, and the screening will introduce visitors to Penone's artistic world and his approach to sculpture and natural materials, presented in Italian with English subtitles.

The film screening is presented in collaboration with the Years of Culture initiative and the Embassy of Italy in the State of Qatar - Italy 2028 Year of Culture, the screening will be preceded by a curator-led tour by Issa Al Shirawi.

The Giuseppe Penone: The Inner Flow of Life exhibition features over 50 works, including sculptures, drawings, installations, and photographs, spread across five pavilions located in the courtyards of the National Museum of Qatar and its historic palace. Each pavilion is dedicated to a material central to Penone's artistic practice. Additionally, two monumental bronze trees incorporating river stones, Idee di Pietra (Ideas of Stone), are installed at the Old Doha Port.