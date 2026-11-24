Rinso & Per Capita, to be revealed at the King's Exhibition Jean-Michel Basquiat The symbolism to critique capitalism, racial stereotypes, & corporate greed

On display at the Kings Exhibition 'Moses Striking the Rock', attributed to Jacob de Wet the Younger (c. 1640–1697). Moses, a foster child set in the river as an infant,

Basquiat's father, Gérard, was born in Port-au-Prince and, before his passing, gave Dr. Toby access to works from his personal collection, including RINSO and PER CAPITA.

Global Estate Society, Book Bank Foundation & Foster Dreamzzz invites patrons to The King's Exhibition; an exclusive Reveal & Revelry during Art Basel-Miami.

- Allen J. West Founder & CEO, Foster Dreamzzz FoundationMIAMI - PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Estate Society, founded by The Book Bank Foundation 's Dr. Glenn "Sweety G" Toby, and Foster Dreamzzz co-founder Allen J. West, invites art patrons and humanitarians to attend an exclusive three-day gathering set to coincide with the 24th Annual Art Basel-Miami, Dr. Toby and Director-Producer Allen j. West confirm the inaugural 'THE KING'S EXHIBITION' features a calendar of three exclusive activations. Commencing on Wednesday, December 2nd, in the affluent enclave of Bayshore Drive in Miami – followed on Thursday the 3rd, an evening cruise of aqua blues on Biscayne Bay and continuing on Friday the 4th, a daytime gala gathering on Palm Beach Island.Dr. Glenn Toby and Allen J. West presiding, will debut the Global Estate Society a highly anticipated private membership community'. G.E.S. is created to advance local to global professional leadership on a multi-media platform. To subscribe visit the APP. givebutter/kings-exhibition-2026Two original works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 'RINSO' and 'PER CAPITA,' from Dr. Toby's private collection will be revealed to guests at 'The King's Exhibition'. Jean-Michel Basquiat's neo-expressionist style in poignant paintings and objets de arte command tens of millions of dollars at auction today, He rose from an edgy New York street graffiti artist (tag SAMO) to a beacon of contemporary art during the glam and gritty 1980s. Basquiat regrettably and tragically passed away at the tender age of twenty-seven.To gain exclusive entry to the December 2 through December 4 exhibition a modest $500. donation is requested .Proceeds are earmarked for The Book Bank Foundation and Foster Dreamzzz; whose mission provides a supportive foundation for young people aging out of Foster Care. Though 'the System' has redeeming exceptions it is rife with instability, poor long-term outcomes and systemic disparities. Founders, members and partners collectively are advancing literacy, housing, furnishings and job placement for young people coming out of foster care and homelessness in Miami, and for orphaned teens in Africa. The film is produced by Dreamzzz Studio and App.In addition to the occasions advancement of art appreciation and goodwill; guests at The King's Exhibition will be gifted a limited edition bottle of Lamborghini Prosecco featuring an art rendering by Jean – Michel Basquiat among other curated collectables and life long memories.The King's Exhibition, launches Wednesday, December 2 unspools in mid Miami. Dr. Glenn "Sweety G" Toby will share his memories of the Basquiat family and how he came about becoming a recipient and collector of Jean Michel oeuvre. A once in a lifetime affair, The King's Exhibition also boasts the official launch of NDÁ ÈBÓTÁN, a luxury design house from Josiane A. Raphael of EBOTAN Interiors (Paris, New York, Miami). Parisian-trained Architect and Interior designer, Raphael integrates over three decades of bespoke ambiance curation. She melds the rigor of luxurious European design with a rich and textured African heritage.Luxuriate for an evening (or a life time) in the plethora of wallcoverings, textiles, rugs, and objets d'art on display. Contact:... The global alignment between Global Estate Society and EBOTAN, contributes furnishing to the starter homes of Foster Dreamzzz youthful recipients.“Your collaboration and contributions make these generous endeavors possible!“ confirms West and Dr. Toby.Thursday, December 3 · Don the deck shoes and meet up dockside for a Global Estate Society's Member's Cruise! Sail aboard the 85' Ferretti Yacht docked at the Aston Martin Residences. Glide past palms and quiet anchored sails, warm wind carrying bass beats and laughter low. Pink clouds dissolve into salt water foam and glass-faced buildings catch the amber glow. Members only.Friday, December 4 · Optional chauffeured transportation is provided to the iconic Palm Beach Island and the lush and verdant 'King's Garden'. The Tree of Life Foundation International hosts the closing day-time affair. At the home of the beautiful Amanda Schumacher she is an esteemed brand strategist, and business executive. Amanda embodies her mission“to transform lives through art and philanthropy”. The Palm Beach activation is produced by Alexander Szkaradek of ABBEY's. Of European descent Alexander is known as a visionary leader at the forefront of finance and global risk management.Among the finale's highlights will be the unveiling of two breathtaking European 'Old Masters.' Professor Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, Liaison Representative of the Pontifical Academy of Theology founded the 'World Changers Summit' speaking on faith, science, and artificial intelligence. In support of the Book Bank Foundation and the Foster Dreamzzz mandate, Andreoli shares in a vision that“assure today's youth aging out of the Foster Care System are not left behind as technology reshapes work and opportunity.” The Professor also brings a signed Rob Prior lithograph and a live-painted portrait of Mother Teresa. Among special guests are Major General. John F. Wharton USA (Ret.), Chairman of the Global Connective Center, speaking on the current challenges and solutions facing Haiti's current humanitarian crisis and upheaval.Proceeds will be donated to The Tree of Life Foundation, Foster Dreamzzz and The Book Bank Foundation. The initiative also embraces 'Save Ukraine' with a mandate to re-settle Ukrainian children in the grip of an endless and catastrophic war.Those driving The Kings Exhibition are no strangers to childhood adversity. Allen J. West, Emmy Award Winner, is a testament that 'with love and nurturing 'young people facing untold hardship' can be healed and thrive. He modestly admits he was a 'border baby,' left in a hospital for his first 13 months before entering the uncertainty of the Foster Care System Dr. Toby lost his home at eight and was homeless through the seventh grade."While Allen was discovering what it meant to finally have a home, I was learning what it meant to lose one," said Dr. Toby. "Allen and I cannot rewrite the beginnings of our own stories, but together we are determined to help rewrite the endings of thousands of others.""Through collaboration and community The King's Exhibition (and beyond) aims to reach the milestones that provide a nurturing foundation for those young people who are facing a future without family or guidance," confirms Allen J. West.

Cristiane Roget

Vector International Pictures

+1 310-220-9118

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The King's Exhibition Features-Jean-Michel Basquiat & 'Old Masters'-December 2-3-4 Coinciding with ArtBasel-Miami News Provided By Vector International Pictures/AdAvenueGroup November 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry



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