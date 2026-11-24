Session Two: What Elite Athletes and High Performers Know About Pressure That Founders Don't

Your Brain on Entrepreneurship Session One in October 2026

Sacha Awwa, founder of Your Brain on Entrepreneurship, is also an Executive Growth Strategist and author of Empower Your Marketing.

Session Two, "The Mental Game," unites experts behind the Miami Marlins, NFL and NBA players, and a world 100m champion. December 15 at Mana Tech, Miami.

- Sacha Awwa

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite athletes have a team protecting their mental game. Founders rarely do. On Tuesday, December 15, 2026, growth strategist and author Sacha Awwa brings that team into the room with Session Two of her Miami conversation series, Your Brain on Entrepreneurship.

Session Two, "The Mental Game: What Elite Athletes and High Performers Know About Pressure That Founders Don't," takes place from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Mana Tech, Loft 10, 21 SE 1st Ave, in Downtown Miami. The invite-only evening is limited to 100 founders, operators, and early investors, with registration by approval.

The panel brings together four people whose work is keeping high performers performing:

- Aaron Goodson, PhD, Director of Mental Health and Wellness for the Miami Marlins and former Director of Mental Health and Performance for Duke University Athletics

- Dr. Richard A. Griff, licensed psychologist and mental health provider to the National Basketball Players Association, the NFL Players Association, and a Major League Baseball organization

- Dr. Jason Scott Hamilton, clinical and sports psychologist, founder of Elite Sports Psychology in Miami, and mental strength coach to Oblique Seville for his 2025 World Championship win in the men's 100 meters

- Michael A. Cooper, U.S. Navy veteran and founder of Human Performance Mentors, who has mentored founders, executives, and elite athletes for more than 30 years

The session centers on one question: what do athletes know about handling pressure that founders were never taught? Founders face many of the same demands as elite athletes, including high stakes, constant scrutiny, and no off-season. An athlete typically has a coach, a sports psychologist, and a recovery plan. Most founders carry that pressure alone.

The gap is measurable. In a study of 242 entrepreneurs led by Dr. Michael Freeman of the University of California, San Francisco, 72 percent reported mental health concerns, compared with 48 percent of a comparison group.

"Why do we accept that an athlete needs a coach, a psychologist, and a recovery plan to perform, but expect a founder to carry pressure with none of it?" said Sacha Awwa, host of Your Brain on Entrepreneurship. "The high performers who last aren't the ones who feel the least pressure. They're the ones who have learned what to do with it. This session is about borrowing what sport already knows."

Your Brain on Entrepreneurship launched in Miami in October 2026 with Session One, "Running on Empty: The Fine Line Between Grit and Breakdown." More than 180 founders, operators, and investors registered to hear Girardin Jean-Louis, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and an internationally recognized sleep scientist; Carmen Teresa Ramirez, MD, a board-certified neurologist and physician executive; and Marcelo Bigliassi, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychophysiology at Florida International University. The series follows two rules: founders are in the audience, never on the panel, and every claim must be backed by science.

"What stayed with me most after the first session wasn't the panel," Awwa said. "It was the questions that kept coming after it ended, questions people had clearly been carrying alone for a long time."

The evening opens at 6:00 PM with registration and networking, followed by the panel conversation at 6:50 PM and networking until 9:00 PM. The program is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Session Two is supported by Mana Tech and ExV Agency.

Founders, operators, and early investors can request a place at luma/yboe2.

About Sacha Awwa

Sacha Awwa is an Executive Growth Strategist, founder of SAMG Marketing and Uncomplicate It, and author of Empower Your Marketing (Indigo River Publishing, distributed by Simon & Schuster). She advises venture-backed founders on stage-appropriate growth and created Your Brain on Entrepreneurship to bring scientists, clinicians, and founders together for honest, evidence-based conversations about the mind behind the business. Learn more at sachaawwa.

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