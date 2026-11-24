Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM) Completes Drilling Program At Gronnedal
Eclipse Completes Drilling Program at Gronnedal Perth, Nov 25, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM ) (9EU:FRA ) (EPMFF:OTCMKTS ) has completed 1,386 metres of diamond drilling across seven holes at its Gronnedal Rare Earth Project in southwest Greenland. The deepest holes reached approximately 300 metres and 270 metres. As site activities conclude, the focus is shifting to core logging, cutting and laboratory analysis. The new core will be evaluated alongside the recent surface assays and metallurgical results to assess resource-growth opportunities and inform the next stages of project development.
Highlights
- Eclipse has completed 1,386 metres of diamond drilling across seven holes.
- The deepest holes include GD008 at approximately 300 metres and GD009 at approximately 270 metres.
- Site activities are being concluded, with core logging, cutting in Greenland, sample preparation and laboratory dispatch the immediate priorities.
- The new drill core will be assessed alongside surface assays confirming sampled REE mineralisation approximately 600 metres beyond the existing 208Mt resource boundary.
- Drill assays and geological interpretation will be integrated with the existing resource model to assess continuity, potential extensions and resource confidence.
Executive Chairman Carl Popal said:
"The drilling program delivered 1,386 metres across seven holes - nearly twice the drilling completed in 2025 - even within a shortened field season. With the deepest hole reaching approximately 300 metres, drilling tested the Gronnedal carbonatite system at greater depth and beyond previously drilled areas. As the core progresses through logging, cutting and independent analysis, we look forward to receiving the assays, which will show how the new holes relate to Gronnedal's existing 208Mt Mineral Resource."
Drilling Completed and Core Processing Advances
Eclipse has successfully executed the 2026 drilling program which comprised 1,386 metres in seven diamond drillholes; GD006-GD012. The holes were positioned and directed to intersect portions of the carbonatite that are currently classified as inferred resources with the objective of converting this material to indicated classification. In addition, two holes GD011 and GD012, were directed towards the west to test for additional inferred resources (Figure 1*).
Preliminary core observations indicate carbonatite throughout the program. Drillhole GD008 was drilled towards the southeast and achieved a total depth of 303m and predominantly intersected carbonatite with minor proportions of mafic dykes (Figure 2). GD009 was towards the northwest and also intersected predominantly carbonatite rocks to a downhole depth of 270 metres. These are hole depths, not reported mineralised intercepts. Whether mineralisation continues from surface to depth will not be known until the drill core is assayed. Rock chip samples previously collected along the surface projection of these holes were reported on 23 November 2026.
Core logging is continuing, and further drilling and geological details will be reported as this work progresses.
With the conclusion of the drilling program, the priority is to complete geological logging, cut core in Greenland, prepare representative samples, and arrange prompt laboratory dispatch. Analytical results will be reported following receipt, verification and technical review. Assay results are expected in February 2027.
Preliminary Observations
The observations in this section are based solely on visual inspection of drill core. No samples from the 2026 program have yet been assayed. Preliminary visual observations indicate carbonatite throughout the drilling program. Selected core also contains minerals interpreted to be REE-bearing. Detailed logging is continuing. Mineral identification, REE content and geotechnical characteristics require confirmation. Visual observations and the photographs below do not establish grade, recovery, true mineralised width or economic significance.
Recent Results Build the Next Stage of Project Evaluation
Recent surface sampling reported mineralisation at sampled locations up to approximately 600 metres beyond the current resource boundary. Forty-one of 49 carbonatite samples returned more than 0.5% TREO, with a maximum of 1.89% TREO. These selective surface samples identify follow-up targets within a larger mapped carbonatite system.
In preliminary metallurgical test work, hydroxamate flotation achieved approximately 1.3 times REE concentration, with around 30% of feed mass reporting to concentrate. Together with mineralogical work identifying the principal NdPr-bearing minerals, the results support further testing to improve selectivity, reject gangue and assess concentrate quality. The process route and final product specifications remain subject to further test work.
The new drill core provides material for the next stage of project evaluation. Drill assays and geological logs will be integrated with existing drilling, surface results and the resource model to assess continuity, potential extensions and resource confidence. Mineralogical and metallurgical assessment of suitable core will help evaluate variability and inform the next testing program.
Resource Foundation
Gronnedal hosts an existing Mineral Resource of 208Mt at 7,239ppm TREO, comprising approximately 6Mt Indicated and 202Mt Inferred at a 2,000ppm TREO cut-off. It contains approximately 1.505Mt TREO, including approximately 456,000 tonnes of NdPr oxides. The MRE remains unchanged. Any update will depend on completed analytical work, geological interpretation and the required technical assessment.
Next Project Milestones
- Complete core logging and provide further drilling and geological updates as the work progresses.
- Progress core cutting in Greenland, sample preparation and laboratory dispatch.
- Review drill assays and integrate geological data to evaluate potential resource growth and classification.
- Advance representative mineralogical and metallurgical testing to inform concentrate optimisation and development studies.
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About Eclipse Metals Limited
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring southwestern Greenland, Australia's Northern Territory and state of Queensland for multi-commodity mineralisation. Eclipse has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz, rare earths, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium and vanadium mineralisation. The Company's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture income.
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