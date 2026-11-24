MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has appointed Tunisian coach Hatem Mamlouk as head coach of the senior national basketball team, with the experienced tactician set to take charge for two crucial home fixtures against the South Korea and Japan in the Asian Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027.

Mamlouk succeeds compatriot Hakan Demir and will lead Al Annabi during the fifth window of the second round of the Asian Qualifiers. Qatar will face South Korea on November 26 before taking on Japan on November 29, with both matches scheduled to take place at Al Janoub Hall in Doha as part of Group F.

The new head coach will be supported by an assistant coaching staff comprising Mohammad Yazan, Abdoul Sow and Mohammad Foural. The technical team will focus on strengthening team cohesion, improving overall performance and preparing the players for the challenges posed by two strong Asian opponents.

In announcing the appointment, the QBF expressed its appreciation to outgoing coach Hakan Demir, praising his efforts and technical contributions during his tenure with the national team. The federation also wished him success in his future coaching career.

Mamlouk arrives in the national team position with considerable knowledge of Qatari basketball, having enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Al Arabi club.

His achievements with the club include guiding Al Arabi to the Arab Club Basketball Championship title in 2024. He also enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 domestic campaign, leading the club to a historic treble by winning the Qatar League, Qatar Cup and Amir Cup.

His experience in local competitions and familiarity with several Qatari players are expected to prove valuable as he begins his new assignment with the national team.

Although Qatar have already secured qualification for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 as tournament hosts, the Asian Qualifiers remain an important part of the team's preparations. The matches provide an opportunity to test the squad against different playing styles, assess individual and collective performances, and build the competitive rhythm required for the global tournament.

Under Mamlouk's leadership, the coaching staff will use the upcoming encounters against South Korea and Japan to evaluate the technical and physical readiness of the selected players, identify areas for improvement and further develop the team's tactical approach.

The appointment comes at a significant time for Qatari basketball as the country prepares to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time. The tournament finals will be held in Doha from August 27 to September 12, 2027.

With less than a year remaining before the global showpiece, the upcoming qualification window represents another important step in Qatar's preparations, as Al Annabi look to build a competitive squad capable of delivering a strong performance on the world stage.

Qatar Basketball Federation QBF Hatem Mamlouk FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027