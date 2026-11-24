MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mexico hit four past Cameroon to seal their place in the round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, joining Brazil, Colombia, Serbia and Venezuela in the knockout stages after another action-packed day at the Aspire Zone on Tuesday.

While five teams booked their places in the next round, Algeria, Dominican Republic and Republic of Ireland kept their qualification hopes alive with important victories.

Mexico produced a dominant second-half display to cruise past Cameroon 4-0 in Group K. Miguel Rivera broke the deadlock in the 51st minute with a superb volley from a corner before Adan Sanchez doubled the advantage from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Gerson Gutierrez then put the result beyond doubt with two close-range finishes in the 75th and 81st minutes, both following good work from Sanchez.

The victory took Mexico to six points from two matches, with a goal difference of plus five. Coach Jurgen Castaneda, however, felt his side had more to offer.

“The goal difference is important, but what matters most is that the team does what's expected of it. I think we saw that in the second half, but not in the first,” he said.

Venezuela also secured their place in the last 32 after edging Romania 1-0. Roman Lozada scored the decisive goal in the 64th minute, showing great determination to head home Andy Saavedra's fine cross from the right.

Romania's hopes suffered another blow when Rares Silitra was sent off in the 78th minute following an off-the-ball incident that was reviewed. Venezuela, who have six points from two matches, are level with Mexico at the top of Group K.

“It's an amazing feeling. We were losing, but we managed to come back and win. We made our fans happy, and we hope to make them happy again in the next match,” said goalscorer Lozada.

In Group L, debutants Serbia booked their place in the knockout stages with a 1-0 victory over Japan. Dragan Anokic converted an 11th-minute penalty after Tadija Cojic was brought down inside the box.

Japan pushed for an equaliser, with Tafuku Satomi sending a free-kick narrowly wide, but Serbia held firm to register their second successive victory and qualify with a match to spare.

Serbia coach Igor Matic hailed the achievement, saying:“It's a historic moment for Serbian football to qualify for the knockouts. Congratulations to the players and to my staff. We are very well organised and, when we are organised, we can play against any team. I also want to congratulate Japan, because the game was played in a very fair way.”

Colombia joined Serbia in the last 32 after overcoming Honduras 2-0. Honduras were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Diego Matute was sent off, but Colombia had to wait until the closing stages to break their opponents' resistance.

Matias Caicedo opened the scoring in the 76th minute with a close-range finish before Jose Escorcia capitalised on an error by goalkeeper David Paz to seal the win eight minutes later.

Colombia coach Fredy Hurtado said his team needed greater precision despite the victory.“We still need to be a little more precise. I think that's where we need to improve. When we're precise and create the spaces we need to find, the team looks good and we manage to get some shots away,” he said.

“We kept pushing because we know matches last 90 minutes. We knew they were going to sit a little deeper, and when they went down to 10 men, they did exactly that, and we managed to find some spaces.”

Four-time champions Brazil also advanced after edging Tanzania 1-0 in Group I. Richard Wendel scored the only goal in the 15th minute, reacting quickest after Eduardo Conceicao's effort was blocked.

Tanzania goalkeeper Haji Abdalah produced several impressive saves to keep his side in contention, but Brazil held on to claim their second victory.

Brazil player Daniel Silva insisted the team would maintain its intensity despite securing qualification.“We know we are already qualified, but we won't take the foot off the gas. We want to win all the matches, we don't want to leave any point behind,” he said.

Republic of Ireland revived their Group I campaign with a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica. Maxim Afonin opened the scoring in the 51st minute after Cillian Murphy delivered a neat ball into the danger area. Murphy then got on the scoresheet himself in the 64th minute, finishing after Ryan Sheridan's persistence created the opportunity.

Ireland coach John Cotter was pleased with his team's response.“I think we deserved this win. We played well from the start, could have scored a few goals in the first half. But the players were showing patience, doing the right things and having confidence that the goals would come in the second half, which they did,” he said.

In Group J, Dominican Republic strengthened their qualification hopes with a 2-1 win over Chile. Goalkeeper Aidan Betances played a key role, saving Amaro Riveros' penalty before Daniel Fernandez gave the Caribbean side the lead in the 34th minute. Gabriel Florentino doubled their advantage just before half-time.

Chile pulled one back in the 73rd minute through Amaro Perez, who scored from the rebound after Bayron Barrera's penalty was saved. The South Americans thought they had equalised eight minutes from time, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Algeria also kept their hopes alive with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Montenegro. Montenegro took the lead in the 41st minute when Petar Ivanovic's corner was deflected into his own net by Algeria goalkeeper Yazid Tifrani.

Algeria missed an opportunity to equalise when Yacine Abed struck the crossbar from the penalty spot. However, the forward made no mistake with a second penalty in the 67th minute before firing home a superb winner nine minutes later.

“It's an amazing feeling. We were losing, but we managed to come back and win. We made our fans happy, and we hope to make them happy again in the next match,” Abed said.

Mexico FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 football