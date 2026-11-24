MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Nassr stayed firmly on track in the AFC Champions League Elite with a 2-1 win against 10-man Al Sadd SC on Tuesday.

Joao Felix scored the winner after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty had been cancelled out by Mohammed Waad, who was subsequently sent off - handing Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr a numerical advantage which they used to move up to nine points, with Qatar's Al Sadd remaining on two.

Al Nassr started brightly, with Ronaldo threatening with a pair of free-kicks in the seventh minute and their sustained pressure earned them the opener five minutes later.

Mohamed Camara brought down Ronaldo inside the box, with the Al Nassr captain sending his penalty high into the top-left corner to the delight of the home fans.

Al Sadd responded immediately, Waad testing Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento from distance in the 14th minute while at the other end, Sadio Mane went close a minute later when he saw his effort deflected over the bar by Meshaal Barsham.

The Qatari outfit began to push further in front with Waad drawing a fine save from Bento in the 21st minute, with Al Sadd equalising from the ensuing corner when Akram Afif found an unmarked Waad, who tucked his finish into the bottom right corner.

Al Nassr thought they had restored their lead in the 35th minute when Mohamed Simakan's deep ball released Angelo down the right. He laid the ball across for Ronaldo to finish, but a VAR review ruled the goal out for offside.

Al Sadd, however, ended the first half with a numerical disadvantage after goalscorer Waad was flashed the red card for an incident involving Al Nassr's Nawaf Bu Washl.

Al Nassr immediately tried to use their numerical advantage after the break, with Felix setting up Ronaldo with an audacious flick inside the six-yard-box, only for Barsham to punch the danger clear.

Felix then made his mark in the 52nd minute, controlling Angelo's headed pass before striking with a scintillating overhead kick to restore Al Nassr's lead.

Al Sadd remained pinned back, with Angelo dragging his low drive just off the right post in the 72nd minute, with two Al Nassr strikes then ruled out for offside but it didn't matter as they made it a third consecutive win after having opened their campaign with a defeat.

AFC Champions League Elite Al Sadd Al Nassr Joao Felix