MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Amiri Guard concluded on Tuesday the 13th edition of "Al-Juhd Al-Muthmir" Exercise, which aims to enhance capabilities and raise the level of readiness and combat efficiency of its personnel, in the presence of HE Commander of the Amiri Guard, Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi.

The conclusion of the exercise was also attended by the Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard, as well as several assistants to the Amiri Guards Commander, and senior officers from various departments and units.

Acting Commander of the Amiri Guard School, Captain Mohammed Khalfan Al Mansouri, said that the exercise consisted of three phases, explaining that it began with a preparatory phase involving theoretical lectures, followed by a phase dedicated to developing hypotheses and operational challenges, and concluded with the execution of real-world scenarios that simulated combat in its comprehensive sense.

He pointed out that the exercise constitutes the final phase of the training courses conducted by the Mobilization Wing for 2026 and is aimed at developing field skills and capabilities. High praise was given to the high level of competence and professionalism demonstrated by the Amiri Guard personnel during the concluding display.

The conclusion of the exercise featured the execution of various scenarios and field formations, including a range of tasks and combat demonstrations that showcased a high level of preparedness and readiness.