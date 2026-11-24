MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Tuesday in Ottawa with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the first strategic dialogue between the two countries.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral co-operation and ways to support and strengthen it, particularly by expanding trade and investment opportunities, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The PM affirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Canada across all fields, in line with the shared aspirations of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The PM also praised the launch of a strategic dialogue with Canada in a post on X. He tweeted: "Canadian PM Mark Carney's visit to Qatar marked a milestone in our bilateral relations. During our meeting, we built on its outcomes, including the launch of the first Strategic Dialogue, reaffirming our shared commitment to taking our bilateral relations to new heights."

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