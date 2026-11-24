MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and Oman has been enjoying deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties, stressed the ambassador of Oman to of Qatar Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Albusaidi, describing the relations between the two countries as firmly grounded in a shared history, strong brotherly bonds and an expanding economic and trade partnership.

The Embassy of Oman in Qatar hosted a reception to mark the Sultanate of Oman's National Day on Tuesday night in Doha. The celebration was attended by a distinguished gathering of Qatari officials and members of the diplomatic corps, including HE Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library; HE Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs; HE Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; HE Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; and HE Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; alongside other dignitaries, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community.

Addressing the gathering, ambassador Albusaidi stressed that the close relations between the two countries are reflected in the numerous agreements, memoranda of understanding and joint programmes signed between them, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various blade-->





PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkualm.

Further, the ambassador also paid tribute to the late Father Amir His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, recalling with appreciation the brotherly relations and strong bonds he maintained with the Sultanate of Oman, which contributed significantly to enhancing communication and cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He further highlighted the significance of the fraternal visit paid by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman to Doha, describing it as a testament to the depth of bilateral relations and the leaderships' shared commitment to advancing co-operation and strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

In the meantime, ambassador Albusaidi said that Oman's National Day represents an opportunity to reflect on the sultanate's rich history and take pride in its national achievements and aspirations for a more prosperous and sustainable future. He noted that Oman continues to pursue its development ambitions guided by Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to build a prosperous and sustainable future for the country.

Addressing regional and international developments, the Omani ambassador reaffirmed his country's longstanding commitment to dialogue as a means of building trust and resolving disputes through peaceful approaches. He said Oman's foreign policy is founded on respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and adherence to international law. Besides, he also noted the importance of containing regional escalation, safeguarding the security of countries, protecting civilian lives and ensuring freedom of maritime navigation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. In this context, ambassador Albusaidi highlighted Oman's launch of the "Muscat Plan" on June 11, 2026, at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The initiative aims to address hate speech, genocide and incitement to grave crimes, while promoting a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Concluding his remarks, ambassador Albusaidi expressed his appreciation to Qatar, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as government and private-sector entities, official sponsors, ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions and members of the Omani diplomatic mission for their co-operation and support in organising the National Day celebration.

He expressed his wishes for continued security, stability and prosperity for both the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar, reaffirming the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation that brings the two countries together.

trade National Day celebration bilateral cooperation