MENAFN - ING) The downtrend in yield to be frustrated by Wednesday's PCE report

The US consumer confidence report from the Conference Board is worthy of note. It was conducted mostly after the midterm elections, and in that sense reflects a degree of satisfaction among the US electorate. We assert this not from a political preference perspective, but from the reality that a significant part of the population wanted some political shake-up, and that is what they got. There was effectively a 10-point rise across all three of the key indices. The overall index is back above 100 for the first time since early 2025. That's the key one. And the Present Situation Index is now some 30% above its reference level. That balances the Expectations Index, which is more than 15% below neutral. Both of these are important, but the present situation is dominating, as it reflects contemporaneous consumer spending.

The thing is, bonds effectively ignored this report. That's strange, as the consumer is key to the overall economy. Treasuries, it seems, are intent on testing the lower bounds for yields. Even the Nvidia reversal on Monday was met by lower rather than higher yields. Behind the scenes, there has been an increase in bearish positions in derivatives. But clearly not enough to sway the overall market just yet. Wednesday's core PCE should be a worry for Treasuries, as a rise to 3.2% year-on-year is the central market expectation. And the headline rate heads to 3.8% year-on-year. While it is true that energy prices have come off and can help to tame headline inflation rates ahead, that does little for core inflation rates, or, at the very least, it will take a bit longer to feed through (e.g. airfares). Confirmation of these expectations should, by definition, not be a surprise. But we feel that confirmation will, in fact, be enough to abort the downtrend in yields.

The eurozone gets dragged along by US sentiment

While data such as Monday's PMIs continue to paint a resilient macro backdrop, the souring equity sentiment is dominating the picture ahead of the US Thanksgiving holidays. It hasn't helped that the US government is reportedly close to announcing tariffs on China, the EU and other trading partners. The 10y Bund yield is close to the early November low, at just above 3.25%. Clearly, the mood music will be bullish for rates as long as the equity gloom continues. At the same time, oil prices have remained contained, which has helped rates move lower over the past week. In the eurozone, the cold spell is also seeing natural gas prices creep higher, tempering the benign impact of lower oil prices.

Wednesday's events and market view

The key data release on Wednesday is the US personal income and spending report together with the PCE price index, which the consensus is expecting to come in at 0.3% month-on-month. That is still too hot for the Fed and will keep a hawkish bias in place. We will also get the second estimate for third-quarter GDP, preliminary durable goods orders for October, as well as the initial jobless claims. Later in the day, the Fed will publish its Beige Book.

The only central bank officials scheduled for the day are from the BoE, with Bailey, Lombardelli, Mann and Dhingra appearing before the Treasury Select Committee.

In the eurozone, the ECB's Governing Council will convene for a non-policy-setting meeting where it is set to discuss an increase of the minimum reserve requirement. Reportedly, a final decision might still be postponed until the December or even February policy-setting meetings.

In primary markets, Italy auctions a short-end BTP, as well as inflation-linked bonds (€3.5bn in total). Germany auctions 10y Bunds (€5bn) and the US will later sell new 7y notes (US$44bn).