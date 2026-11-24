Urban Space Launches 'Store And Workspace' As Singapore's SME Count Hits Record
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The Bukit Merah offering gives micro SMEs a shared back-of-house, combining self-storage, hot desks and fulfilment facilities under one roof – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 – Urban Space, a storage and workspace provider in Bukit Merah, has launched 'Store and Workspace', an offering that brings self-storage, hot desks and shared fulfilment facilities together at its 3 Depot Close facility for micro-businesses and online sellers, as the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore reached 369,500 in 2025, the highest since the Department of Statistics Singapore (SingStat) series began in 2010.
How are Singapore's micro SMEs changing the way they work?
Most SMEs in Singapore are very small businesses. In 2024, 337,700 of the country's 356,600 SMEs, or 94.7%, employed fewer than 25 workers (Ministry of Manpower ). At the same time, more retail spending is moving online: online sales made up an estimated 17.7% of Singapore's retail sales in September 2026, up from 15.7% in August (SingStat ), with Singapore's digital economy projected to reach US$31 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2026, up 8% year on year (Google, Temasek, Bain & Company ). For a business run by one or two people, this growth often means that stock, packing and administration outgrow a spare room well before the business is large enough to need a warehouse or office of its own.
What does Store and Workspace include?
Store and Workspace combines storage, workspace and shared facilities at Urban Space's Bukit Merah site into one offering, so that a micro-business can keep its stock, run its administration and dispatch orders from a single address. It includes:
How do shared facilities help a small business run day to day?
The shared facilities follow the daily routine of a small team. A pallet of incoming stock is placed in the pallet parking zone on arrival, then moved into the business' unit with the facility's trolleys and pallet jacks, which are free to use. When orders come in, items are taken from the unit, sorted and packed in the common packing area, and handed over at the loading bay or the last-mile handover point. Administration is done at a hot desk in the same building, and the live-stream studio is available when the business needs product content or a live-selling session. A two-person business can therefore receive, store, pack and dispatch stock with equipment and space it would otherwise need an e-commerce warehouse to provide.
ET Tan, Director of Urban Space, said:“A small business today is often run by one or two people who sell online, pack their own orders and keep their own accounts. They do the same jobs as a larger company on a much smaller scale. Store and Workspace gives them shared facilities for the heavy lifting, from pallets to packing, and a desk in the same building, so they can grow without first having to set up a warehouse or an office.”
Where can micro SMEs in Singapore find self-storage space and run their business in one place?
Store and Workspace is available from 15 November 2026 at Urban Space, 3 Depot Close #01-02, Singapore 109840, in Bukit Merah. With the number of SMEs at its highest since 2010 and online sales making up a growing share of retail, the offering is aimed at micro-businesses and online sellers that need self-storage space in Singapore, a place to work, and shared fulfilment facilities at a single address. Details are available at .
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Urban SpaceUrban Space is a tech-enabled storage and workspace provider founded in 2015 and based at 3 Depot Close in Bukit Merah, Singapore. It offers self-storage, warehouse storage and e-commerce fulfilment, door-to-door storage, and workspace options including hot desking, work pods and a maker space, alongside meeting rooms and a live-stream studio. Its services are designed for individuals, freelancers, SMEs and e-commerce businesses, with 24/7 access to storage units and workspaces. For more information, visit .
How are Singapore's micro SMEs changing the way they work?
Most SMEs in Singapore are very small businesses. In 2024, 337,700 of the country's 356,600 SMEs, or 94.7%, employed fewer than 25 workers (Ministry of Manpower ). At the same time, more retail spending is moving online: online sales made up an estimated 17.7% of Singapore's retail sales in September 2026, up from 15.7% in August (SingStat ), with Singapore's digital economy projected to reach US$31 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2026, up 8% year on year (Google, Temasek, Bain & Company ). For a business run by one or two people, this growth often means that stock, packing and administration outgrow a spare room well before the business is large enough to need a warehouse or office of its own.
What does Store and Workspace include?
Store and Workspace combines storage, workspace and shared facilities at Urban Space's Bukit Merah site into one offering, so that a micro-business can keep its stock, run its administration and dispatch orders from a single address. It includes:
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Store: climate-controlled and non-climate
self-storage units, from lockers to extra-large (XL) e-commerce units, with racking, 24/7 access by personal identification number (PIN) and closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring. Insurance is available for all storers.
Workspace: hot desks with Wi-Fi, printer access and personal lockers, on 12-month terms paid monthly, with exclusive storage rates for hot desk users.
Shared facilities: common packing and sorting areas with packing supplies on site, a pallet parking zone, free use of trolleys and pallet jacks, sheltered loading bays, a last-mile handover point for movers, delivery partners and self-pickups, and an on-site live-stream studio for product content and live selling.
How do shared facilities help a small business run day to day?
The shared facilities follow the daily routine of a small team. A pallet of incoming stock is placed in the pallet parking zone on arrival, then moved into the business' unit with the facility's trolleys and pallet jacks, which are free to use. When orders come in, items are taken from the unit, sorted and packed in the common packing area, and handed over at the loading bay or the last-mile handover point. Administration is done at a hot desk in the same building, and the live-stream studio is available when the business needs product content or a live-selling session. A two-person business can therefore receive, store, pack and dispatch stock with equipment and space it would otherwise need an e-commerce warehouse to provide.
ET Tan, Director of Urban Space, said:“A small business today is often run by one or two people who sell online, pack their own orders and keep their own accounts. They do the same jobs as a larger company on a much smaller scale. Store and Workspace gives them shared facilities for the heavy lifting, from pallets to packing, and a desk in the same building, so they can grow without first having to set up a warehouse or an office.”
Where can micro SMEs in Singapore find self-storage space and run their business in one place?
Store and Workspace is available from 15 November 2026 at Urban Space, 3 Depot Close #01-02, Singapore 109840, in Bukit Merah. With the number of SMEs at its highest since 2010 and online sales making up a growing share of retail, the offering is aimed at micro-businesses and online sellers that need self-storage space in Singapore, a place to work, and shared fulfilment facilities at a single address. Details are available at .
>
Urban SpaceUrban Space is a tech-enabled storage and workspace provider founded in 2015 and based at 3 Depot Close in Bukit Merah, Singapore. It offers self-storage, warehouse storage and e-commerce fulfilment, door-to-door storage, and workspace options including hot desking, work pods and a maker space, alongside meeting rooms and a live-stream studio. Its services are designed for individuals, freelancers, SMEs and e-commerce businesses, with 24/7 access to storage units and workspaces. For more information, visit .
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