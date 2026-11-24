Hong Kong Job Market Stabilises As AI And Chinese Firms' Global Expansion Reshape Hiring Priorities
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) 71% of employers struggle to find candidates with the right skills, driving growing demand for contract and interim talent
The survey found that 55% of professionals are confident in Hong Kong's job market in 2027, up from 39% last year, while 49% of employers expect to maintain headcount, 32% expecting to increase hiring volumes in 2027, and planned workforce reductions have declined from 12.5% to 10.5%.
However, rising business investment in AI, organisational transformation and cross-border growth is creating new skills shortages, with 71% of employers struggling to find candidates with the right expertise.
Chinese firms and pre-IPO businesses step up hiring in Hong Kong
According to Robert Walters, a growing number of Chinese businesses are establishing international-facing teams in Hong Kong as part of their ongoing Go Global strategies. Demand is also being driven by pre-IPO companies building capabilities ahead of future fundraising, overseas expansion and potential stock market listings, as Hong Kong's capital markets regain momentum.
“Whether preparing for a future listing, raising capital or expanding overseas, many Chinese businesses are building teams capable of supporting more complex, international operations,” said John Mullally, managing director of Robert Walters Hong Kong.“Professionals with the ability to navigate both Mainland China and international markets are becoming increasingly valuable as businesses accelerate their global growth ambitions.”
The survey found that 42% of professionals would consider a role involving responsibilities across Hong Kong and Mainland China, while a further 36% said it would depend on the role, indicating strong openness towards cross-border career opportunities.
Compensation remains the biggest motivator for professionals considering cross-border opportunities, with 71% citing pay as the key factor, followed by international exposure (57%), flexible working arrangements (51%) and regional career progression opportunities (47%).
Workforce redesign creates new skills shortages
According to the survey, 71% of employers cite a lack of quality candidates with the required skills and expertise as their top hiring challenge, while 58% report the most severe shortages at the mid-level, particularly among senior associate to manager-level professionals.
The talent gap is particularly evident in high-growth areas such as AI, data and digital infrastructure. While demand for these roles continues to rise, the pool of experienced professionals remains limited.
As business needs evolve, employers are increasingly prioritising skills that enable organisations to navigate change and drive business transformation. Compared with three years ago, employers report the greatest increase in demand for AI literacy (81%), resilience, adaptability and flexibility (58%), and commercial sense and business awareness (51%).
“We're seeing more professionals open to new opportunities than we were a year ago, but that doesn't automatically make hiring easier. The reality is that the skills employers are looking for have changed quite significantly over the past few years. As businesses invest more in AI, data and transformation initiatives, they're looking for candidates who can adapt quickly, understand the commercial side of the business and help drive change. That's where many employers are still struggling to find the right fit,” said John.
Widened expectation gap between employers and candidates
Despite improving market confidence, professionals remain selective about changing jobs and continue to expect a meaningful salary increase before making a move. The survey found that 73% expect a salary increase of more than 10% when moving roles, with 16-20% remaining the most common expectation (28%).
However, employers remain cautious on costs. More than three-quarters (78%) plan to offer salary increases of 10% or less for new hires, creating a widening gap between candidate expectations and employer budgets.
Competitive compensation and benefits (53%) and work-life balance (52%) remain the top priorities for professionals evaluating opportunities, ahead of job security (39%). The mismatch in expectations is contributing to longer hiring processes and increasing challenges in securing in-demand talent.
Interim leadership gains traction as organisations seek specialised expertise
As organisations accelerate AI adoption, business transformation and regional expansion initiatives, many are increasingly turning to flexible workforce models to access specialist expertise and leadership capability. According to the Salary Survey 2027, 55% of employers plan to utilise contract hiring in 2027, representing a 16-percentage point increase compared to the previous year.
Interim hiring is also gaining traction as organisations seek specialist leadership capability without adding permanent headcount. As businesses invest in AI, transformation programmes, regulatory change and regional expansion, many are turning to interim executives to lead critical initiatives and deliver specific outcomes. While only 15% of employers planned to engage interim professionals in 2026, this has risen to 23% in 2027. Currently, 12% of employers already utilise executive interim management, with a further 11% planning to do so in the coming year.
“We're seeing contract and interim hiring become a much more strategic part of workforce planning. Organisations are increasingly bringing in specialist talent and interim leaders to drive transformation programmes, support technology initiatives or fill critical capability gaps, without committing to permanent headcount,” added Mullally.
Hong Kong's top in-demand professions for 2027:
Across Hong Kong's hiring market, hiring demand continues to be concentrated in sectors aligned with the city's long-term growth agenda, particularly those benefiting from technological advancement, infrastructure investment and evolving regulatory requirements.
AI-related hiring remains robust, with demand concentrated in AI architecture, engineering and product functions. Demand for digital infrastructure talent is also growing, driven by continued investment in data centres across Hong Kong. This trend is further supported by government-backed initiatives, including the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster in the Northern Metropolis, which is driving demand for professionals across facilities management, E&M engineering and critical environment operations.
Hiring activity also remains positive across shipping and logistics. Strong air cargo volumes, coupled with the commissioning of the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport, continue to reinforce Hong Kong's position as a leading aviation and logistics hub in the region.
Within financial services, demand remains strong for compliance, risk management, governance and revenue-generating roles. Within insurance, demand remains strongest for underwriting, policy administration and high-net-worth (HNW) business development professionals.
rong> Hashtag: #RobertWaltersHongKong #HongKongHiringMarket #HiringTrends #Tech #Commerce #FinancialServices #Benefits #Salary #Hiring #2027 #Outlook #MarketOutlook
Robert Walters Hong Kong About – Robert Walters is the world's most trusted talent solutions business. Across the globe, we deliver recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing and advisory services for businesses of all shapes and sizes, opening doors for people with diverse skills, ambitions, and backgrounds. We help organisations find the skills and solutions to reach their goals and assist talented professionals to power their unique potential.
The Hong Kong office specialises in placing high-calibre professionals on a permanent or contract basis in the following specialities: accounting & finance, construction, property & engineering, financial services, HR & business support, legal & compliance, sales & marketing, supply chain, logistics & procurement, and tech & transformation.
About the – Robert Walters Hong Kong surveyed up to 600 professionals and organisations in Hong Kong in September 2026 to gather feedback and concerns from both employers and employees on existing work practices, providing an overview of the current job market, in-demand skill sets and salary expectations for the year ahead. Salary ranges shown in the Robert Walters Salary Survey are based on an analysis of placements made across our network of offices and specialist disciplines during 2026.
Around the globe, employers and professionals alike have been relying on the Robert Walters Salary Survey to help them make critical decisions for their businesses and careers. The digital edition of the Salary Survey is a comprehensive guide to salaries for thousands of roles in 30 locations, and it is packed with helpful tools and resources for hiring managers and job seekers alike, including the latest trends and analysis for different industries, as well as video updates on market conditions from industry experts.
For details of the Robert Walters Salary Survey 2027, please contact us or visit:
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55% of professionals are confident in Hong Kong's job market in 2027, up from 39% last year
81% would consider a job move in the next 12 months, while 53% cite strong market competition as a challenge when looking for a new role
84% of employers expect to maintain or increase headcount in 2027; demand remains strongest across AI, data, digital infrastructure and financial services
71% of employers cite skills shortages as their biggest hiring challenge
58% report the most acute shortages at the senior associate to manager level
73% of professionals expect a salary increase of more than 10% when changing jobs, while 78% of employers plan to offer salary increases of 10% or less for new hires
55% of employers plan to use contract hiring in 2027, up from 39% last year
23% expect to engage interim executives, up from 15% in 2026
The survey found that 55% of professionals are confident in Hong Kong's job market in 2027, up from 39% last year, while 49% of employers expect to maintain headcount, 32% expecting to increase hiring volumes in 2027, and planned workforce reductions have declined from 12.5% to 10.5%.
However, rising business investment in AI, organisational transformation and cross-border growth is creating new skills shortages, with 71% of employers struggling to find candidates with the right expertise.
Chinese firms and pre-IPO businesses step up hiring in Hong Kong
According to Robert Walters, a growing number of Chinese businesses are establishing international-facing teams in Hong Kong as part of their ongoing Go Global strategies. Demand is also being driven by pre-IPO companies building capabilities ahead of future fundraising, overseas expansion and potential stock market listings, as Hong Kong's capital markets regain momentum.
“Whether preparing for a future listing, raising capital or expanding overseas, many Chinese businesses are building teams capable of supporting more complex, international operations,” said John Mullally, managing director of Robert Walters Hong Kong.“Professionals with the ability to navigate both Mainland China and international markets are becoming increasingly valuable as businesses accelerate their global growth ambitions.”
The survey found that 42% of professionals would consider a role involving responsibilities across Hong Kong and Mainland China, while a further 36% said it would depend on the role, indicating strong openness towards cross-border career opportunities.
Compensation remains the biggest motivator for professionals considering cross-border opportunities, with 71% citing pay as the key factor, followed by international exposure (57%), flexible working arrangements (51%) and regional career progression opportunities (47%).
Workforce redesign creates new skills shortages
According to the survey, 71% of employers cite a lack of quality candidates with the required skills and expertise as their top hiring challenge, while 58% report the most severe shortages at the mid-level, particularly among senior associate to manager-level professionals.
The talent gap is particularly evident in high-growth areas such as AI, data and digital infrastructure. While demand for these roles continues to rise, the pool of experienced professionals remains limited.
As business needs evolve, employers are increasingly prioritising skills that enable organisations to navigate change and drive business transformation. Compared with three years ago, employers report the greatest increase in demand for AI literacy (81%), resilience, adaptability and flexibility (58%), and commercial sense and business awareness (51%).
“We're seeing more professionals open to new opportunities than we were a year ago, but that doesn't automatically make hiring easier. The reality is that the skills employers are looking for have changed quite significantly over the past few years. As businesses invest more in AI, data and transformation initiatives, they're looking for candidates who can adapt quickly, understand the commercial side of the business and help drive change. That's where many employers are still struggling to find the right fit,” said John.
Widened expectation gap between employers and candidates
Despite improving market confidence, professionals remain selective about changing jobs and continue to expect a meaningful salary increase before making a move. The survey found that 73% expect a salary increase of more than 10% when moving roles, with 16-20% remaining the most common expectation (28%).
However, employers remain cautious on costs. More than three-quarters (78%) plan to offer salary increases of 10% or less for new hires, creating a widening gap between candidate expectations and employer budgets.
Competitive compensation and benefits (53%) and work-life balance (52%) remain the top priorities for professionals evaluating opportunities, ahead of job security (39%). The mismatch in expectations is contributing to longer hiring processes and increasing challenges in securing in-demand talent.
Interim leadership gains traction as organisations seek specialised expertise
As organisations accelerate AI adoption, business transformation and regional expansion initiatives, many are increasingly turning to flexible workforce models to access specialist expertise and leadership capability. According to the Salary Survey 2027, 55% of employers plan to utilise contract hiring in 2027, representing a 16-percentage point increase compared to the previous year.
Interim hiring is also gaining traction as organisations seek specialist leadership capability without adding permanent headcount. As businesses invest in AI, transformation programmes, regulatory change and regional expansion, many are turning to interim executives to lead critical initiatives and deliver specific outcomes. While only 15% of employers planned to engage interim professionals in 2026, this has risen to 23% in 2027. Currently, 12% of employers already utilise executive interim management, with a further 11% planning to do so in the coming year.
“We're seeing contract and interim hiring become a much more strategic part of workforce planning. Organisations are increasingly bringing in specialist talent and interim leaders to drive transformation programmes, support technology initiatives or fill critical capability gaps, without committing to permanent headcount,” added Mullally.
Hong Kong's top in-demand professions for 2027:
Across Hong Kong's hiring market, hiring demand continues to be concentrated in sectors aligned with the city's long-term growth agenda, particularly those benefiting from technological advancement, infrastructure investment and evolving regulatory requirements.
AI-related hiring remains robust, with demand concentrated in AI architecture, engineering and product functions. Demand for digital infrastructure talent is also growing, driven by continued investment in data centres across Hong Kong. This trend is further supported by government-backed initiatives, including the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster in the Northern Metropolis, which is driving demand for professionals across facilities management, E&M engineering and critical environment operations.
Hiring activity also remains positive across shipping and logistics. Strong air cargo volumes, coupled with the commissioning of the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport, continue to reinforce Hong Kong's position as a leading aviation and logistics hub in the region.
Within financial services, demand remains strong for compliance, risk management, governance and revenue-generating roles. Within insurance, demand remains strongest for underwriting, policy administration and high-net-worth (HNW) business development professionals.
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Aviation: Maintenance Engineers, Operation/Planning Lead, Commercial/Business Development
Construction & Engineering:Facility Management Roles (Data Centre), E&M Senior Project Manager (Contractor), Planning Engineer
Consumer Products & FMCG: Key Account Management, Sales, Business Development & E-commerce, Consumer Insights & Digital Growth
Energy & Natural Resources: Energy Trader, Technical Project Management, Renewable Energy Specialist
Education: Global Engagement, Partnerships & Market Development, Operations/General Management (Head of School), Admissions & Student Recruitment
Financial Services: Private Banking Relationship Managers, Equities Trade Support, Investor Relations
F&B and Hospitality: Operations, Business Development (Overseas Expansion), Training (Operation Training)
Insurance: Operations (Underwriting & Policy Administration), Business Development (HNW), Agency Development (MCV)
Manufacturing & Industrial: OEM Business Development, Automation/Robotics Engineer, Supply Chain Management
Professional Services: Finance Transformation & AI Manager, Risk & Compliance Manager, International & Cross-Border Expansion Advisory Director
Property & Real Estate: Leasing, Property Management, Facility Management
Public Sector & NGO: Project Manager, Policy & Research Manager, Fundraising & Partnership Manager
Retail & E-commerce: Business Development, Sales/Partnership, CRM/Clienteling
Shipping & Logistics: Business Development, Supply Chain Solution, Pricing/Tender Management
Tech & Transformation: AI Engineer, AI Business Analyst/Project Manager, Enterprise, Solution and Data Architect
Telecommunications: Enterprise Sales, Enterprise, Solution and Data Architect, CRM & Customer Experience
rong> Hashtag: #RobertWaltersHongKong #HongKongHiringMarket #HiringTrends #Tech #Commerce #FinancialServices #Benefits #Salary #Hiring #2027 #Outlook #MarketOutlook
Robert Walters Hong Kong About – Robert Walters is the world's most trusted talent solutions business. Across the globe, we deliver recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing and advisory services for businesses of all shapes and sizes, opening doors for people with diverse skills, ambitions, and backgrounds. We help organisations find the skills and solutions to reach their goals and assist talented professionals to power their unique potential.
The Hong Kong office specialises in placing high-calibre professionals on a permanent or contract basis in the following specialities: accounting & finance, construction, property & engineering, financial services, HR & business support, legal & compliance, sales & marketing, supply chain, logistics & procurement, and tech & transformation.
About the – Robert Walters Hong Kong surveyed up to 600 professionals and organisations in Hong Kong in September 2026 to gather feedback and concerns from both employers and employees on existing work practices, providing an overview of the current job market, in-demand skill sets and salary expectations for the year ahead. Salary ranges shown in the Robert Walters Salary Survey are based on an analysis of placements made across our network of offices and specialist disciplines during 2026.
Around the globe, employers and professionals alike have been relying on the Robert Walters Salary Survey to help them make critical decisions for their businesses and careers. The digital edition of the Salary Survey is a comprehensive guide to salaries for thousands of roles in 30 locations, and it is packed with helpful tools and resources for hiring managers and job seekers alike, including the latest trends and analysis for different industries, as well as video updates on market conditions from industry experts.
For details of the Robert Walters Salary Survey 2027, please contact us or visit:
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