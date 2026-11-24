My Melody Game Console: Fashion Workshop

My Melody is known for her cute, ever-changing headpieces. Can you pick the right one before time runs out? Help My Melody put together her cutest OOTD!



How to play:

You have 60 seconds. Use the direction keys to choose the My Melody headpiece from the options at the bottom of the screen that matches the bow pattern. Each wrong match takes 1 second off the clock, and the game ends when the countdown hits zero.



Skill button:

For every 30 headpieces you collect, use the skill once to add 10 seconds to the clock.



Hello Kitty Game Console: Apple Orchard

Hello Kitty is baking an apple pie for you! Be her little helper and collect apples to make this sweet memory together.



How to play:

Use the direction keys to move Hello Kitty left and right to catch the apples, and press the confirm button to move faster. The apples fall faster as the game goes on. Each missed apple costs half a heart, and the game ends after 8 misses, when you run out of hearts.



Skill button:

Slow down the falling apples. This can't be used at the same time as the confirm button speed boost.



Cinnamoroll Game Console: Tasty Flight

Cinnamoroll wants to share afternoon tea with everyone! Help him collect cinnamon rolls in the sky and enjoy a relaxing afternoon together.



How to play:

You have 60 seconds. Use the direction keys to fly Cinnamoroll around and collect cinnamon rolls. Press the confirm button when you reach a cinnamon roll to score. Bumping into any other food takes 1 second off the clock. The game ends when the countdown hits zero.



Skill button:

Kick other food out of the way. You can use this as many times as you like.



Hangyodon Game Console: Sea Rescue

Want to be Hangyodon's partner in justice? Join him to rescue the sea creatures and help make his hero dreams come true!



How to play:

Each time the fishing boat casts its net, you have 5 seconds to move the crosshair with the direction keys and press the confirm button to rescue the sea creatures. When time's up, each creature still trapped costs half a heart. The game ends when you run out of hearts.



Skill button:

After 20 rescues, use the skill to free every trapped sea creature at once.



Pompompurin Game Console: Shoe Match-Up

Pompompurin has forgotten where he put his shoe collection! Can you help him find his missing shoes?



How to play:

Take on 5 levels! Match all the shoes within the time limit to move up a level. In Level 1, all the shoe boxes open first so you can memorise where each shoe is. From Level 2, you open the boxes yourself, and the time limit gets shorter each level. The game ends if you don't finish matching in time.



Skill button:

Open all the shoe boxes at once. You can use this once across all 5 levels.



[Hidden Edition] Pochacco Game Console: Carrot Harvest

Pochacco's favourite vegetable patch is ready for harvest. Will you help him collect the carrots?



How to play:

Take on 5 levels! Use the direction keys to move Pochacco to a carrot hole and press the confirm button to pull up the carrot. Collect the target number of carrots within the time limit to move up a level, and your carrots carry over to the next one. Pulling up a stone by mistake takes 1 second off the clock. The game ends if you don't reach the target in time.



Skill button:

For every 20 carrots collected, use“Golden 5 Seconds” once. Every carrot you pull up during those 5 seconds counts double.



Kuromi Game Console: Romance Library

You've discovered Kuromi's soft, romantic side! Join her and get lost in a dreamy world of romance novels.



How to play:

Take on 5 levels! Follow the arrows and press the matching direction keys from left to right to finish reading each book. You have 5 seconds per book, and reading 4 books takes you to the next level. Pressing the wrong key or running out of time costs half a heart. The game ends when you run out of hearts or complete Level 5.



Skill button:

Reshuffle the arrows. You can use this once across all 5 levels.



Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition

It has the same features and games as the standard edition, with a distinctive glossy, sparkling finish. Shine bright with Kuromi!

