HUCEEN Debuts At SPS Nuremberg, Empowering Smes With Cost-Effective Industrial Control Solutions
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) NUREMBERG, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 – HUCEEN Automation, an industrial automation provider focused on agile and high-quality solutions, made its debut on the global automation stage at SPS 2026 ( Hall 10, Booth 413 ). The company showcased its full-stack industrial control portfolio, spotlighting the flagship NV500 Series mid-range PLC alongside its proprietary AE Works programming software.
Designed with global small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in mind – particularly across fast-growing manufacturing hubs such as India – the booth lineup demonstrates HUCEEN's commitment to delivering accessible, low-friction, and high-performance automation.
Advanced, Easy-to-Use Full-Stack Industrial Control Solutions
The centerpiece of HUCEEN's SPS exhibition is the NV500 Series mid-range PLC. The NV500 achieves a Boolean operation speed of 3 nanoseconds and supports both PROFINET master and slave protocols. It also delivers advanced and complex motion control capabilities, including multi-axis interpolation, electronic cams, flying shear, and rotary shear, matching the core performance benchmarks of established international brands.
Complementing the NV500 are the E200 Smart Series small PLC and the H7-1200 Series compact PLC. Both product lines adopt programming languages and operating logic consistent with mainstream global brands, allowing engineers to migrate existing projects without altering their workflows, and thereby significantly lowering switching costs and operational downtime risks.
By integrating the NV500, H7-1200, and E200 control cores with its self-developed HMIs, VFDs and servo systems, HUCEEN provides a unified, full-stack industrial control solution backed by a three-year warranty and accelerated global delivery.
“Bringing our industrial control technology to SPS marks a meaningful milestone for HUCEEN as we emerge as an agile, high-performance young player in the global market,” said Varun Kumar, Head of International Business at HUCEEN Automation.” We are here to serve global SMEs with capital-lean Industrial IoT-offering quality service, high-precision hardware, and low-friction retrofits. Ultimately, we want to empower manufacturers to diversify their automation supply chains and build more resilient operations.”
rong> Hashtag: #HUCEEN #SPS2026 #IndustrialAutomation
About HUCEEN AutomationFounded in 2015, HUCEEN Automation focuses on the research, development, and manufacturing for industrial automation solutions. Backed by an integrated supply chain and profound engineering expertise, the company delivers high-performance solutions anchored by its E/H7 Series PLCs, Hpanel Series HMIs, Hbox IoT modules, and Hcloud industrial cloud platform. HUCEEN's automation systems are widely deployed across automotive, electric power, new energy, rail transit, water treatment, CNC, packaging, and medical equipment manufacturing industries. For more information, visit .
Designed with global small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in mind – particularly across fast-growing manufacturing hubs such as India – the booth lineup demonstrates HUCEEN's commitment to delivering accessible, low-friction, and high-performance automation.
Advanced, Easy-to-Use Full-Stack Industrial Control Solutions
The centerpiece of HUCEEN's SPS exhibition is the NV500 Series mid-range PLC. The NV500 achieves a Boolean operation speed of 3 nanoseconds and supports both PROFINET master and slave protocols. It also delivers advanced and complex motion control capabilities, including multi-axis interpolation, electronic cams, flying shear, and rotary shear, matching the core performance benchmarks of established international brands.
Complementing the NV500 are the E200 Smart Series small PLC and the H7-1200 Series compact PLC. Both product lines adopt programming languages and operating logic consistent with mainstream global brands, allowing engineers to migrate existing projects without altering their workflows, and thereby significantly lowering switching costs and operational downtime risks.
By integrating the NV500, H7-1200, and E200 control cores with its self-developed HMIs, VFDs and servo systems, HUCEEN provides a unified, full-stack industrial control solution backed by a three-year warranty and accelerated global delivery.
“Bringing our industrial control technology to SPS marks a meaningful milestone for HUCEEN as we emerge as an agile, high-performance young player in the global market,” said Varun Kumar, Head of International Business at HUCEEN Automation.” We are here to serve global SMEs with capital-lean Industrial IoT-offering quality service, high-precision hardware, and low-friction retrofits. Ultimately, we want to empower manufacturers to diversify their automation supply chains and build more resilient operations.”
rong> Hashtag: #HUCEEN #SPS2026 #IndustrialAutomation
About HUCEEN AutomationFounded in 2015, HUCEEN Automation focuses on the research, development, and manufacturing for industrial automation solutions. Backed by an integrated supply chain and profound engineering expertise, the company delivers high-performance solutions anchored by its E/H7 Series PLCs, Hpanel Series HMIs, Hbox IoT modules, and Hcloud industrial cloud platform. HUCEEN's automation systems are widely deployed across automotive, electric power, new energy, rail transit, water treatment, CNC, packaging, and medical equipment manufacturing industries. For more information, visit .
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