MENAFN - USA Art News) Iraq'sinis scheduled to reopen on, following a renovation closure that began in. The museum had previously reopened inafter a three-year closure due to political unrest.

The reopening will introduce several new permanent galleries, including those dedicated to Abbasid and Islamic artifacts, alongside specially curated wings, as reported by The Art Newspaper. Recovered and restored artifacts on display will include winged bulls (lamassu), stone carvings depicting legendary Assyrian monarchs, ancient clay tablets, historical prisms recording legal codes, calligraphic friezes, glassworks, and mosaics. According to Iraqi News, the museum will welcome domestic visitors, international tourists, and researchers worldwide.

The reopening marks a significant moment for Iraq, as the National Museum was subjected to looting during the US-led invasion in 2003. Ali Al-Dakhili, Iraq's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, emphasized the priority of opening the museum in December, rather than January 2027. He also announced plans for“a new building that befits the historical and civilizational value of Iraq.” Paul Collins, keeper of the Middle East Department at the British Museum, told The Art Newspaper that the reopening“is an important moment, reflecting Iraq's strong commitment to preserving its world-renowned cultural heritage and promoting heritage tourism.”

This cultural milestone follows other recent reopenings in Baghdad: the Abbasid Palace opened on November 15, and Iraq's first Jewish museum, the Shamash Museum, opened on October 22. Many of Iraq's museums are situated near major city landmarks, such as the Al-Shaheed Monument by Ismail Fatah al-Turk, the Monument to the Unknown Soldier by Khaled al-Rahal and Marcello D'Olivo, and the Saving Iraqi Culture Monument by Mohammed Ghani Hikmat.

We previously reported:

After a two-year closure for renovations, the Iraq Museum in Baghdad will reopen on December 1, featuring new galleries and thousands of antiquities.

Source: ARTnews