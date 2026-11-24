MENAFN - USA Art News) The charityhas announced the five recipients of its, a program recognizing innovative efforts by non-profit arts and culture organizations across Europe. The winning organizations, selected from a pool of applicants, received funds ranging fromto, distributed from a total of

The award ceremony took place at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on the evening of November 24. The honorees include Polish performing arts foundation Jazdaa Polska!, Spanish art and health organization Cultura en Vena, French library charity Bibliothèques Sans Frontières, UK literary organization London Writers Centre, and Slovakian theatre company RAMAGU.

An international jury, which included several members of the Académie des beaux-arts in Paris, such as illustrator Emmanuel Guibert and sculptor Eva Jospin, along with Vanja Kaludjercic, director of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and Croatian cultural development consultant Antonija Letinić, selected most of the winners. Frédéric Jousset, the French entrepreneur and founder of Art Explora, also served as a juror. RAMAGU received an audience choice award.

Cultura en Vena, awarded €40,000, will allocate the funds to its Arte Ambulatorio project. This initiative brings art reproductions and creative programming into hospital environments. The next phase will feature an exhibition inspired by the work of Frida Kahlo, as well as live music sessions and creative writing workshops for children. Previously, Arte Ambulatorio focused on Spanish artists Francisco Goya and Joaquín Sorolla.

According to Cultura en Vena,“Frida Kahlo's artistic universe offers a powerful entry point into themes closely connected to the hospital experience: the body, pain, vulnerability, identity, resilience, emotional expression and care.”

Jousset told The Art Newspaper that the jury was impressed by Cultura en Vena's“rigour.” He added,“They measure their impact and keep improving each exhibition based on patients' and staff feedback. With over 23,000 people reached last year, they are one of the leading voices in arts and wellbeing in Spain.”

Bibliothèques Sans Frontières will use its €50,000 award for its L'autre retour project. This initiative invites Ukrainian veterans to participate in drawing, reading, and writing workshops with their communities outside clinical settings, aiming to aid post-military reintegration. The charity plans to tour some of the resulting artworks in Ukraine and exhibit them at the European Commission in Brussels.

Jousset stated,“This project shows art as an act of rebuilding.”

Other funded projects include Jazdaa Polska! developing touch-based choreography with blind and partially-sighted individuals in Poland, the London Writers Centre making Lewisham the UK's first“Borough of Literature,” and RAMAGU creating documentary theatre with minority groups in rural Slovakia.

Source: The Art Newspaper