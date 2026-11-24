MENAFN - USA Art News) Artists, andare among the initial 13 names announced for the. Set to open in Uzbekistan'sin, the event will explore the theme“The Long Welcome.”

This second edition of the biennial is curated by Kulapat Yantrasast, a Bangkok-born architect and founder of the Los Angeles-based firm WHY Architecture. His firm's recent projects include the Dib Bangkok Art Museum and the redesign of the Metropolitan Museum of Art 's Michael C. Rockefeller Wing in New York. The biennial, commissioned by Gayane Umerova, head of the state-funded Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF), will present approximately 60 collaborative projects by both local and international artists.

Uzbek artists featured include established multidisciplinary duo Daima Rakhmanbekova and Maksim Vardanyan, alongside emerging painter Nigina Mirzadzhanova from Tashkent. The theme, according to Yantrasast,“speaks to deep cultural exchange and mutual understanding,” highlighting Bukhara's 2,000-year history as a crossroads between East and West. The city's UNESCO-protected historic center, featuring Islamic design dating back to the 10th century, is one of Central Asia's oldest continuously inhabited cities. The biennial aims to celebrate this heritage while emphasizing“the conservation and rejuvenation work that allows these historic monuments to thrive far into the future,” Yantrasast explained.

Commissions for the biennial will range from temporary installations to permanent civic additions, such as artist-designed gardens, fountains, benches, and streetlights that will remain after the event concludes.“We are focusing on strengthening the city's infrastructure and on creative placemaking,” Yantrasast stated, noting that many projects will address environmental concerns like air and water quality, and biodiversity. Other initiatives will restore madrasas and mosques for public use.

The inaugural biennial, titled“Recipes for Broken Hearts” and organized by curator Diana Campbell, attracted 1.8 million visitors, a figure Umerova described as“exceeding expectations.” She expressed a desire to“build on this momentum” with the 2027 edition, which will expand into new urban areas and activate additional historic sites. This coincides with the planned opening of the Lina Ghotmeh -designed Jadids' Legacy Museum, dedicated to a late 19th-century movement that sought to modernize Muslim societies in Central Asia through educational and cultural reforms.

Umerova is leading what she terms another“cultural renaissance,” with ACDF funding various new museums, including the upcoming Tadao Ando -designed National Museum of Uzbekistan, the recently opened Center for Contemporary Arts Tashkent, and the renovation of the Soviet-era State Museum of Arts.

The biennial, she added, is an integral part of this broader ecosystem.“The Long Welcome” is scheduled to run from September 3 to November 21, 2027.

Joseph Arzoumanov (France/Armenia) Huma Bhabha (Pakistan/U.S.) Sevara Haydarova Donazzan (Uzbekistan) Anish Kapoor (India/U.K.) Koo Jeong A (South Korea) Nigina Mirzadzhanova (Uzbekistan) Precious Okoyomon (Nigeria/U.S.) Susan Philipsz (U.K./Germany) Ugo Rondinone (Switzerland) Vivian Suter (Argentina/Switzerland/Guatemala) Oscar Tuazon (U.S.) Maksim Vardanyan and Daima Rakhmanbekova (Uzbekistan) Bethan Laura Wood (U.K.)

Confirmed Artists for 2027 Bukhara Biennial

Source: Artnet News