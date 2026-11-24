MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas opened“Kate's Knitalian,” an immersive exhibition atin, transforming the gallery into a knitted Italian delicatessen. Known for her realistic textile food sculptures, the-based artist and knitwear designer presents an experience inviting visitors to explore the possibilities of yarn.

The exhibition features an array of handcrafted Italian delicacies, from plates of ravioli and spaghetti to wheels of salami, tortellini, tiramisù, and bottles of“Pinot Stitchio.” For the opening reception, guests were required to reserve timed slots, mirroring a traditional restaurant booking system.

“Kate's Knitalian” is on view through December 22 in London. Jenkins also operates a studio in Brighton, located in Arundel Place, which is open daily. Her work can be further explored on her Instagram account.

Source: This Is Colossal