Kate Jenkins's Knitted Italian Deli Opens At Air Contemporary
The exhibition features an array of handcrafted Italian delicacies, from plates of ravioli and spaghetti to wheels of salami, tortellini, tiramisù, and bottles of“Pinot Stitchio.” For the opening reception, guests were required to reserve timed slots, mirroring a traditional restaurant booking system.
“Kate's Knitalian” is on view through December 22 in London. Jenkins also operates a studio in Brighton, located in Arundel Place, which is open daily. Her work can be further explored on her Instagram account.
Source: This Is Colossal
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