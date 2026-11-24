MENAFN - USA Art News) After five years of legal proceedings against the German government, theinhas returned a contested family archive documenting persecution by the Nazi regime to the, as reported by the New York Times.

The archive comprises over 1,000 documents, including photographs, drawings, letters, and reports. It was compiled and preserved for decades by Annemarie Kusserow, one of 11 children from a Jehovah's Witness family in Bad Lippspringe, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The Kusserow family faced severe persecution, with the Gestapo searching their home 20 times. The parents, Hilda and Franz Kusserow, were among the first arrested in the mid-1930s. Their children were subsequently sent to prisons, concentration camps, or training schools. Two sons, Wilhelm and Wolfgang, were murdered by the Nazis. Another son survived the war but succumbed to tuberculosis contracted at Dachau shortly after.

Jehovah's Witnesses were specifically targeted by the Nazis for refusing to salute Hitler, display the swastika flag, or serve in the military. During the Nazi era, 4,500 members were sent to concentration camps, and 1,800 died.

Annemarie Kusserow's will, written before her death in 2005, stipulated that her family's archive should go to the Jehovah's Witnesses. However, her brother, Hans Werner Kusserow, possessed the archive at the time and sold it to the Dresden museum in 2009. The official website of the Jehovah's Witnesses notes that this sale was“especially troubling,” given that Annemarie's brothers lost their lives due to their pacifism. An“amicable agreement” was reached between the parties on November 19 and formally endorsed by the Higher Regional Court of Cologne the following day. The museum and the Jehovah's Witnesses have agreed to keep the specific details of the settlement private. A relative of the Kusserow family told the New York Times it is“a great relief that at last we will have these precious documents back where Annemarie always wanted them.” The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum has published an oral history related to the Kusserow family's experiences.

We previously reported:

A Max Slevogt painting restituted to the heirs of Nazi-persecuted collector Eduard Fuchs by a German museum will be auctioned next month.

Source: ARTnews