MENAFN - USA Art News), director and chief curator of the, will step down from her position in, the museum announced on Tuesday. The announcement coincides with Golden'sin the role, which she began in

Golden's departure comes just one year after the museum reopened its $125 million, David Adjaye -designed building, following a seven-year closure. The new facility offers 82,000 square feet across seven floors, featuring a 139-seat public lobby, a rooftop terrace, education spaces, a library, and a cafe. Kathryn C. Chenault, chair of the museum's board of trustees, confirmed that a search committee has been formed to find Golden's successor, with an international executive search firm retained for assistance. Golden will remain in her post until a replacement is hired.

While Golden's exit was not entirely anticipated, it aligns with a trend of museum directors leaving after significant renovations or expansions. Examples include Lisa Phillips, who announced in September 2025 her departure from the New Museum after its reopening, and Janne Sirén, who stated in April he would step down from the Buffalo AKG Art Museum following its 2023 expansion.

“I know this is the right moment to begin this transition, and as I look ahead to new projects and opportunities, I also look back with gratitude toward the many people whose achievements have been my bedrock,” Golden said in a statement.“I think of my teachers, mentors, and professional colleagues; the long line of Directors, Trustees, and donors who established the Studio Museum and made it thrive; half a century's worth of endlessly dedicated staff members, audiences, and beloved Harlem neighbors; and above all the generations of artists who have enlightened us. Together, they are an expansive community I cherish that will continue to inspire and enable the next leader of the Studio Museum.”

Before assuming the directorship, Golden served as a curatorial fellow at the Studio Museum. She then joined the Whitney Museum of American Art in 1988 as a curatorial assistant, rising through various curatorial positions. There, she co-organized the 1993 Whitney Biennial and organized the influential 1994 exhibition“Black Male: Representations of Masculinity in American Art.” In 2000, Golden returned to the Studio Museum as deputy director for exhibitions and programs under then-director Lowery Stokes Sims. She was named Sims's successor in 2005.

Golden is recognized for significantly elevating the Studio Museum's profile through acclaimed exhibitions, notably 2001's“Freestyle.” Co-organized with curator Christine Y. Kim, the show presented 28 emerging Black artists whose work the curators characterized as“post-Black.” Among the artists featured were Mark Bradford, Rashid Johnson, and Julie Mehretu. In 2023, Golden received the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, which includes a $250,000 award, for her substantial contributions to the arts.

In a 2020 interview with ARTnews, Golden reflected on the Studio Museum's importance to her and other young Black creatives. She emphasized its role in providing professional experience, mission formation, and vision for museum work.“It cannot be overstated how significant it was for me, as a 19-year-old art history/African-American studies double major from Smith College, to encounter Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, art historian and director of the Studio Museum. I can't tell you what it meant for me, after over a decade as a curator at the Whitney, to become chief curator at the Studio Museum and to work for Dr. Lowery Stokes Sims, a pioneer in the museum field,” Golden stated.

We previously reported:

Margot Heller will depart the South London Gallery in spring 2027 after 25 years, during which she tripled its footprint and increased visitor numbers tenfold.

Source: ARTnews