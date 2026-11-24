MENAFN - USA Art News) Thewill launch its inaugural edition during, running fromto. The new fair will feature more thanfrom, spanning four beachfront pavilions on Ocean Drive at 8th Street.

Organized by the team behind the Scope Art Show, which has supported emerging artists and galleries for nearly 25 years, InScope aims to offer a refined experience. The event, covering over 220,000 square feet, integrates gallery presentations with large-scale installations, site-specific works, and a program of talks and social events, intending to foster deeper engagement than traditional art fairs.

Despite Miami Art Week's reputation for expansive offerings, InScope is adopting a selective strategy by capping its exhibitor roster.“We don't believe a better art fair is simply a bigger one,” said Hayley River Smith, director of the Scope Art Show.“We've been intentional about the number of galleries in our inaugural edition because we want to challenge the idea that a successful fair is one where you see as much as possible. For us, discovery happens when something makes you stop, when you spend time with a presentation, meet the people behind it, or encounter an artist you didn't know you were looking for. We want people to leave with something they couldn't have planned to find. That requires giving the work, the galleries, and the people encountering it room to connect.”

The selection process, overseen by head of exhibitor services Blayne Planit, prioritized curiosity and creative risk-taking over a uniform aesthetic. Planit stated,“We're less interested in a singular aesthetic than in bringing together programs that challenge, complement, and expand one another.” Exhibitors include Mortal Machine Gallery, showing works by Auudi Dorsey and Caledonia“Swoon” Curry, and Tanya Weddemire Gallery, presenting wooden collages by Candice Tavares. Other participants are Offering with fiber sculptures by Lærke Lillelund, 81 Leonard Gallery with collage works by Rochelle Voyles, Salon 21 with Yvonne Mak's fabric pieces, and Scrying, featuring metal photo works by Sam Dybeck. Additional galleries include Black Pony Gallery, Steidel Contemporary, Hadani Gallery, and Quiet Hours.

Beyond gallery booths, InScope plans to serve as a hub for broader communities, with programming that addresses wealth and technology, wellness, the creator economy, entertainment, music, and design. This approach aims to attract audiences beyond the traditional art world, including those not typically interacting with gallerists and artists.

We previously reported:

Artnet Airwaves will host five live podcasts at Untitled Art Miami Beach on December 2 and 3, featuring discussions on contemporary art and the market.

Artists 4 Artists Miami has launched an“Art Basel Boycott” campaign, urging the local art community to build alternatives to the fair's commercial model.

Source: Artnet News